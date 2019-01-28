January 28, 2019 06:30 ET | Source: Cerecor, Inc. Cerecor, Inc.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC), a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in development and commercialization of treatments in rare and orphan diseases in pediatrics and neurology, announced today that it has moved its U.S. Corporate Offices to 540 Gaither Road Suite 400 located in Rockville, Maryland. The company had previously been based in Baltimore, Maryland.

Peter Greenleaf, CEO stated, “We are excited by the move and the ability to get our key personnel into new offices that create a better synergy for communication and collaboration. Cerecor is in a period of organizational transformation and these new facilities aid in employee recruitment and teamwork, as we have a number of significant clinical and commercial milestones to deliver on in 2019.”

2019 is poised to be a significant year for Cerecor. Numerous filings are planned with the FDA around the CERC-800 programs for Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation. There is an expected read-out of the Phase I proof of concept trial in neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension (nOH) with CERC-301 an NMDA NR2B receptor antagonist. We expect our commercial capabilities to continue to improve with our Pediatric Franchise. Our commercial sales serves as a source of capability build for future assets and partial funding to our clinical pipeline and operations.

About Cerecor

Cerecor is a biopharmaceutical company focused on becoming a leader in the development of orphan neurologic and pediatric therapies that make a difference in the lives of patients. The Company’s pipeline is led by CERC-301, which Cerecor is currently exploring as a novel treatment for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Cerecor has six additional programs in development, including CERC-406 for Parkinson’s Disease, CERC-611 for epilepsy, CERC-801, CERC-802, and CERC 803 for Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation and CERC-913 for DGUOK Deficiency a mitochondrial DNA Depletion Syndrome. The Company’s R&D efforts are supported by revenue from its franchise of commercial medications led by Poly-Vi-Flor® and Tri-Vi-Flor® (multivitamin and fluoride supplement tablet, chewable and suspension/drops). In February 2018, the Company added to its marketed product portfolio by acquiring Karbinal™ ER, AcipHex® Sprinkle™, Cefaclor for Oral Suspension, and Flexichamber™.

For more information about Cerecor, please visit www.cerecor.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond Cerecor’s control), which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements with respect to Cerecor’s plans, objectives, projections, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “continue,” “seeks,” “aims,” “predicts,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” or similar expressions (including their use in the negative), or by discussions of future matters such as: the development of product candidates or products; timing and success of trial results and regulatory review (including as it may be impacted by government shut-downs), potential attributes and benefits of product candidates; the expansion of Cerecor’s drug portfolio; and other statements that are not historical. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Cerecor’s management but are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including: drug development costs, timing and other risks; Cerecor’s cash position and the potential need for it to raise additional capital; risks associated with acquisitions, including the need to quickly and successfully integrate acquired assets and personnel; and those other risks detailed in Cerecor’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable law, Cerecor expressly disclaims any obligations or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Cerecor’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

For media and investor inquiries

John Woolford

Westwicke Partners

john.woolford@westwicke.com

443-213-0506 office

410-375-3658 cell

Globe Newswire source:

