CHC names Compliancy Group as a preferred partner for HIPAA compliance

New York, NY, April 17, 2024 – As a Preferred Partner for HIPAA and cybersecurity compliance, CHC and 4A’s members will receive a special members-only discounted rate for automated compliance management, staff training, and business associate agreement tracking. Compliancy Group’s software, the Guard, eliminates the burden of compliance in a simple, fast, and affordable way.

Released in conjunction with the joint 4A’s and CHC member-exclusive guide, Navigating the Health Data Privacy Landscape, “Compliancy Group is the first of a cadre of HIPAA compliance resources vetted by the CHC to assist agencies working with healthcare covered entities to navigate the nuances of HIPAA, federal breach notification requirements, and evolving state privacy laws,” said Jim Potter, CHC Executive Director.

Managing and understanding compliance can take time, making proper compliance an arduous task for busy agencies. Compliancy Group’s guided software walks you through implementing an effective compliance program.

“Compliancy Group has worked with marketing agencies for many years to ensure that they understand how HIPAA applies to them, follow best practices for health data privacy, and be vigilant to meet compliance requirements. Our healthcare compliance tracking software is also frequently updated, and new policies drafted, to account for any changes in the law.” – Joe Bilello, SVP Marketing, Compliancy Group.

CHC is holding a webinar with the Compliancy Group on Wednesday, April 24h @ 1 pm ET that will cover best practices to help agencies employ HIPAA compliance management processes to reduce agency liability and risk for themselves and their clients. Learn more and register here.

For more information, review Compliancy Group’s HIPAA Compliance Checklist and Healthcare Compliance Guide, or request an online demo.

About Coalition for Healthcare Communication

Founded in 1993, the Coalition of Healthcare Communication, a subsidiary of 4A’s, promotes the free exchange of accurate, credible, and scientifically sound healthcare information. The CHC represents medical marketing and advertising firms, print and digital publishers, and medical communications providers. The CHC works to ensure that healthcare communicators have a seat at the table when important decisions are being made impacting the free flow of important and truthful healthcare communications.

About Compliancy Group

Compliancy Group’s healthcare compliance tracking software removes the complexities and stress of HIPAA, helping professionals manage it with ease. They give businesses confidence in their compliance plan, increasing client loyalty and profitability while reducing risk.

Source: CHC