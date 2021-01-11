China says WHO team to probe COVID-19 origins will arrive Jan. 14

BEIJING (Reuters) – A World Health Organization (WHO) team of international experts tasked with investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic will arrive in China on Jan. 14, Chinese authorities said on Monday.

Lack of authorization from Beijing had delayed the arrival of the 10-strong team on a long-awaited mission to investigate early infections, in what China’s foreign ministry called a “misunderstanding.”

The National Health Commission, which announced the arrival date, delayed from its early January schedule, did not detail the team’s itinerary, however.