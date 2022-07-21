China to pay attention to coronavirus variants over the long term

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) – China will pay close attention to variants of coronavirus in the long term, focusing on their transmission capability, pathogenicity and ability to evade immunity, a Chinese disease control official said on Thursday.

The Omicron variant is unlikely to be the final variant, Dong Xiaoping, chief expert of virology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a news conference.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

