China to pay attention to coronavirus variants over the long term

People line up for nucleic acid testing during a citywide mass testing for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) after local cases of the Omicron variant were detected in Tianjin, China January 9, 2022. cnsphoto via REUTERS

China to pay attention to coronavirus variants over the long term

BEIJING, July 21 (Reuters) – China will pay close attention to variants of coronavirus in the long term, focusing on their transmission capability, pathogenicity and ability to evade immunity, a Chinese disease control official said on Thursday.

The Omicron variant is unlikely to be the final variant, Dong Xiaoping, chief expert of virology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said at a news conference.

Reporting by Ryan Woo and Roxanne Liu; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Source: Reuters

/by
You might also like
Explainer: What is the COVID BA.5 variant and why is it reinfecting so many people?
Omicron BA.5 makes up nearly 78% of COVID variants circulating in U.S. - CDC
U.S. doctors reconsider Pfizer's Paxlovid for lower-risk COVID patients
Analysis: The next COVID booster shots will likely be updated for Omicron
Pfizer signs new $3.2 billion COVID vaccine deal with U.S. government
Omicron sub-variants BA.4, BA.5 make up 70% of COVID variants in U.S. - CDC
Omicron sub-variants BA.4, BA.5 account for 21% of COVID variants in U.S. – CDC
U.S. to drop COVID testing for incoming international air travelers