China’s drugmakers can’t sell mRNA shots but haven’t quit yet

SHANGHAI/SUZHOU, China, April 19 (Reuters) – China’s vaccine developers stuck with unused mRNA COVID shots and idle manufacturing plants are pursuing new targets for the novel messenger RNA technology, but they face a tough path, crimped by a lack of revenue.

Three Chinese companies – Walvax Biotechnology (300142.SZ),, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group (1093.HK) and Stemirna Therapeutics – came up with mRNA vaccines that won limited emergency approvals in Asia.