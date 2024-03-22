China’s Stemirna halts mRNA cancer vaccine trial, researchers say

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) – China’s Stemirna Therapeutics has halted an early stage trial for a new cancer vaccine, two of its trial researchers said, in a fresh setback to the company, which has been grappling with tight funding.

Vinod Ganju, an oncologist at Paso Medical in Australia and one of principal trial investigators of Stemirna’s personalised cancer vaccine SW1115C3 for patients with malignant solid tumours, said the study had been “on hold for several months”.