China’s Stemirna halts mRNA cancer vaccine trial, researchers say

SHANGHAI, March 22 (Reuters) – China’s Stemirna Therapeutics has halted an early stage trial for a new cancer vaccine, two of its trial researchers said, in a fresh setback to the company, which has been grappling with tight funding.
 
Vinod Ganju, an oncologist at Paso Medical in Australia and one of principal trial investigators of Stemirna’s personalised cancer vaccine SW1115C3 for patients with malignant solid tumours, said the study had been “on hold for several months”.
 
He said the hospital has had no communication with Stemirna about the trial “for some time”.
 
Mihitha Ariyapperuma, an oncologist at One Clinical Research and another principal investigator, said the trial “never took off” in the country, adding that the time it took for Stemirna to develop the vaccine for trial is “impractical”.
 
Stemirna and its chief executive, Li Hangwen, did not respond to requests for comment.
 

