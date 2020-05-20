China’s Wuhan says conducted 856,128 COVID-19 tests on one day

https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png 0 0 Andrew Humphreys https://www.pharmalive.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Pharmalive_4c-300x37.png Andrew Humphreys2020-05-20 08:28:372020-05-20 12:01:40China's Wuhan says conducted 856,128 COVID-19 tests on one day
China’s Wuhan says conducted 856,128 COVID-19 tests on Tuesday
BEIJING (Reuters) – The city of Wuhan, the original epicentre of China’s coronavirus outbreak, conducted 856,128 tests for the disease on Tuesday, the local health authority said on Wednesday, compared with 467,847 a day earlier.
Wuhan kicked off a campaign on May 14 to look for asymptomatic carriers – infected people who show no outward sign of illness – after confirming on May 9-10 its first cluster of COVID-19 infections since the city’s lockdown was lifted on April 8.
Reporting by Ryan Woo; editing by John Stonestreet
