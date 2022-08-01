Christian Willis, PharmD, joins Peregrine Market Access

Saratoga Springs, NY—Peregrine Market Access, a full-service consulting, communications, and commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, welcomes Christian Willis, PharmD, as a new addition to the medical strategy team.

In his role as a medical writer, Willis will develop disease- and treatment-related content to help Peregrine’s pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients communicate the value of their treatments, diagnostics, and medical devices.

“Christian previously worked at Peregrine Market Access through our internship program with Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences,” said Scott Neverett, partner, director of human resources at Peregrine Market Access. “He’s extremely smart and very quickly demonstrated his skill at translating complex medical information into easy-to-understand language appropriate for the intended audience, which is paramount to effectively communicating with key stakeholders in our industry.”

Willis received his Doctor of Pharmacy degree from Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences in Albany, New York, and a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the State University of New York’s Binghamton University. He has gained pharmacy practice experience in community and institutional settings with internships at CVS Pharmacy, Springfield Hospital in Springfield, Vermont, and Nuvance Health’s Dyson Center for Cancer Care in Poughkeepsie, New York.

“I’m excited to apply my pharmaceutical knowledge and training to the important work being done at Peregrine Market Access,” said Willis. “Helping patients get the treatments they need starts with ensuring those medicines are covered by insurance companies. I’m proud to be contributing to the efforts that make that happen.”

About Peregrine Market Access