Cigna to add three Humira biosimilars to drug reimbursement list

July 10 (Reuters) – Cigna Group’s (CI.N) Express Scripts said on Monday it would add three Humira biosimilars drugs from German drugmaker Boehringer and Swiss company Novartis (NOVN.S) to its list of preferred drugs.

The biosimilars of AbbVie’s (ABBV.N) blockbuster arthritis treatment Humira will be included as preferred brands on Express Scripts’s formulary or its drug reimbursement list.

