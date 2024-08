Cigna said Boehringer Ingelheim’s Cyltezo, Simlandi from Teva (TEVA.TA) and Alvotech (ALVO.O), and an unbranded version of Hyrimoz from Sandoz (SDZ.S) will be covered on some lists that are managed by its pharmacy benefits unit Express Scripts.

Express will become the second major U.S. pharmacy benefits manager to stop recommending coverage of Humira, following similar action by CVS Health’s (CVS.N) Caremark unit in April. That move led more patients to switch to biosimilar versions of Humira in three weeks than had in the prior 15 months.