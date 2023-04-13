Cigna’s PBM unit launches new pricing plan amid scrutiny over rebates

April 13 (Reuters) – Cigna Group’s (CI.N) pharmacy benefit management (PBM) unit said on Thursday it will launch a new pricing plan that will include exact information on rebates, as pharmacy middlemen come under scrutiny by U.S. lawmakers for their opaque drug pricing practices.

The new plans from Cigna come amid close examination from regulators including the U.S. Federal Trade Commission which is conducting a study to see if rebates sought by pharmacy middlemen reduced competition, ultimately leading to higher drug prices.