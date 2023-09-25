Citrus Health Group acquires Medlogix Communications

San Diego CA—September 25, 2023—Citrus Health Group, LLC and NaviMed Capital have acquired the full-service medical communications company MedLogix Communications, LLC. MedLogix was founded in 2000 by Susan Sessa and Jeff Debs, PharmD to provide scientific and medical communications and engaging meetings and events services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.

“We are excited to add MedLogix to the Citrus Health family,” stated Neil Matheson CEO, Citrus Health Group. ‘Sue and Jeff have built a talented team of scientific communications, medical affairs, and meeting and event professionals and they have an enviable reputation for high quality scientific strategy and excellence in tactical implementation.”

Sue Sessa will join the Citrus Health Executive Board as Chief Operating Officer and Jeff Debs will become Executive VP, Medical Consulting. Sessa and Debs will continue to support their trusted client relationships and the continued delivery of the highest quality scientific content and meetings and events services.

“Citrus Health provides an exciting opportunity for the MedLogix team to join a diverse group of experienced industry professionals dedicated to excellence within a rapidly growing integrated medical affairs and market access business;’ commented Sue Sessa. “We will bring additional expertise to Citrus which will expand the group’s offerings while also gaining access to areas of expertise such as market access to meet the expanding needs of our present and future clients.’

The acquisition of MedLogix allows John ‘Zeke’ Czekanski to transition to Chief Commercial Officer with responsibility for the ongoing growth and development of the business across all Citrus Health Group brands.

About Citrus Health Group, LLC

Citrus Health Group supports pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic and device companies as they navigate the path along the science to value continuum. Driven by science and powered by passion, Citrus amplifies the reach of meaningful science and helps clients communicate their science and real- world evidence to drive the value proposition of their products.

Citrus Health Group comprises Prescott Medical Communications, Citrus Scientific, Medlogix Communications, and Citrus Market Access, all supported by Citrus Meetings and Events and Citrus Creative and Digital services. www.citrushealthgroup.com

About MedLogix Communications

MedLogix Communications is a full-service medical communications company with experience across the complete spectrum of scientific and medical communications. With a talented and experienced team MedLogix transforms data through a continuum of innovative, scientific, and high-quality medical