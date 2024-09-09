Citrus Health Group acquires Mirador Global, LLC

Chicago, Illinois, September 9, 2024—Citrus Health Group, Inc., and NaviMed Capital announced today that they have acquired Mirador Global, LLC, a consulting company focused on bridging science to commercialization through strategic thought and robust insights. Mirador Global, LLC, based in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, was founded by Chuck Peipher in 2016.

“Citrus helps clients focus on the critical factors that derisk launch success and result in patient access to new treatments, and Chuck and his team bring commercial strategy, market access, and launch planning expertise that strengthens that capability,” stated Neil Matheson, CEO of Citrus Health Group. “Our clients will now have access to a full range of commercialization services on a time-of-need basis supported by a hand-picked team of talented professionals with specific expertise relevant to the disease, approaches to treatment, competitive landscape, evidence generation and dissemination, and value proposition of their new treatment,” added Matheson.

Chuck Peipher will join the Citrus Health Group Executive Leadership Team as Chief Strategy Officer while continuing in his role as CEO of Mirador Global.

“Understanding the patient journey, generating the evidence to support value, and communicating that value to all stakeholders is essential in successfully launching a new product in today’s fast-paced and increasingly competitive environment,” stated Peipher. “We are excited to join the Citrus team and work with people who understand the need for a strategically driven commercialization process that ensures launch success and ultimately provides patients with access to affordable new treatments,” added Peipher.

About Citrus Health Group, Inc.

Citrus Health Group is a new type of agency that brings an empathetic patient focus to the new product commercialization process. Citrus creates hand-picked teams that provide clients with scientific, clinical, pharmacologic, evidence-generation, pricing and reimbursement, market access, affordability, and patient support expertise and experience in their time of need. Client teams are built with the talented experts from Citrus Scientific,