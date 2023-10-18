Citrus Health Group acquires The Curry Rockefeller Group

San Diego CA—October 18, 2023—Citrus Health Group, LLC and NaviMed Capital announced today that they have acquired The Curry Rockefeller Group (CRG), a full-service medical communications company, based in Tarrytown, NY. CRG was founded by Mike Curry and Chuck Rockefeller in 2001.

“I have known Chuck and Mike for many years and have followed the success The Curry Rockefeller Group has achieved as a highly respected medical communications agency,” stated Neil Matheson CEO, Citrus Health Group. ‘We are excited to continue the legacy that Chuck and Mike have created, and we welcome their talented team of scientific communications professionals to our growing Citrus Health team,” added Matheson.

Jeff Keller, President of CRG, will assume the role of President, Scientific Communications, with Rhonda Croxton, PhD taking responsibility for scientific services and Amy Koch leading client services across the Citrus Group. Keller will become a member of the Citrus Management Board and Chuck Rockefeller and Mike Curry will become Senior Advisors to the Citrus Health Group.

“We are incredibly proud that CRG will add a depth and breadth of talent to the amazing platform that Citrus Health has established, and we are excited to be part of the future growth of the business,” stated Chuck Rockefeller. “The CRG team is in great hands, and we look forward to providing even more innovative, integrated, and comprehensive solutions to our clients,” added Mike Curry.

About Citrus Health Group, LLC

Citrus Health Group supports pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic and device companies as they navigate the path along the science to value continuum. Driven by science and powered by passion, Citrus amplifies the reach of meaningful science and helps clients communicate their science and real- world evidence to drive the value proposition of their products.

Citrus Health Group comprises Prescott Medical Communications, Citrus Scientific, MedLogix Communications, The Curry Rockefeller Group, and Citrus Market Access, all supported by Citrus Central Services (Finance, HR, and IT) and Citrus Shared Services (Meetings & Events and Citrus Creative & Digital Services). www.citrushealthgroup.com

About The Curry Rockefeller Group

The Curry Rockefeller Group (CRG) is a full-service scientific communications agency established in 2001 that specializes in developing innovative and impactful communications. Our overarching mission is to advance the understanding and application of research and advancements in life sciences by delivering end-to-end scientific communication strategies that combine exceptional scientific support and creative state-of-the-art solutions.

Knowledge Thrives describes the results of our purpose and passion. It’s what happens when we collaborate with thought leaders to identify the key values and benefits of treatments for complex diseases and conditions. We tap into the expertise of thought leaders to craft a story that communicates sound science in ways that resonate with all audiences—from physicians and other clinicians to patients and caregivers.