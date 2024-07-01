Citrus Health Group hires Beth McMahon, Ph.D. as chief medical officer

Citrus Health Group, LLC, has hired outstanding healthcare agency executive Beth McMahon, Ph.D., as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. McMahon joins Citrus from Inizio, where she was Global President, ApotheCom (an Inizio company). Beth received her PhD in immunology from Georgetown University School of Medicine and completed her post-doc at the Mayo Clinic. Beth will report to Neil Matheson, CEO, Citrus Health Group.

“Beth joined me at ApotheCom in June, 2004 as an Associate Medical Director, and here we are 20 years later in June 2024, reuniting to make a big splash in the world of medical communications,” stated Matheson. “Citrus brings the very best talent to our client relationships, and Beth’s expertise and vast experience in oncology and rare diseases will bring huge value to both our present and future client relationships,” added Matheson.

‘I am excited to join the innovative and talented team at Citrus Health Group, and I am looking forward to helping drive the amazing growth that Citrus is achieving,”’commented McMahon. “Making a difference in the lives of patients, through the work that we do on behalf of our clients, is very close to my heart, and I am committed to helping our clients achieve success through strategic and effective communication of the scientific and real- world evidence that supports the value proposition.”

About Citrus Health Group, LLC

Citrus Health Group’s mission is to effectively communicate science to support product value and ultimately make a positive impact on patients’ lives. We amplify the reach of meaningful science to establish value, and our holistic approach to medical communications and market access helps our partners communicate their science and real-world evidence to drive the value proposition of their products.

We are driven by science and powered by passion, and with a deep understanding of product data, we communicate with key stakeholders in compelling and engaging ways with a unique balance of innovation and tradition. We help our partners advance healthcare and make a positive impact on patients’ lives because all patients should have access to life- changing care.