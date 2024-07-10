Citrus Health Group rebrands and launches new website, unifying agencies under one iconic brand
Citrus Health Group rebrands and launches new website, unifying agencies under one iconic brand
Chicago, July 9, 2024—Citrus Health Group, Inc., unveiled new branding that brings all the agency brands under one cohesive identity with the shared purpose of transforming science into value to make a positive impact on patient lives.
“We have unified four great agencies into a powerful team under the Citrus Health Group umbrella,” commented Neil Matheson CEO, Citrus Health Group. “Our new brand integrates a citrus slice and droplet of juice into the brandmark which serve as connective design elements across all the brands while preserving the individual brand equity of each agency,” added Matheson.
Citrus President Jeff Keller explains that “the new brand creative drives our impactful new website emphasizing Citrus’s passion for science and patients as well as the collaborative partnership approach Citrus embraces to make that happen. We embrace the power of team; ‘there is no power without “we”, and no Citrus without “us.” Together, we can navigate the path from science to value and make a positive impact on patient lives”, added Keller.
“We are very excited about our new branding because it projects our amplified strength as one synergistic team,” stated John ‘Zeke’ Czekanski, Chief Commercial Officer. “Our new connected visual identity signifies the power of our integrated expertise while building upon the inherent value of each individual agency brand name,” added Czekanski.
The new brand identity has been launched internally with an energizing, fun, creative concept that utilizes the juice droplet from the brand icon to inspire team members to ‘make a splash’.
“The juice droplet is the glue that binds the brands together and is a concept to make things happen—collectively we will make a big splash” commented Sue Sessa, Chief Operating Officer.
“The new website combines the elements of the new branding with the scientific basis for the treatment of disease in an empathetic human environment reflecting our commitment to improving human health through the work we do for our clients,” added Matheson. “We all embarked on careers with a desire to make a difference in the lives of patients and we are humbled and privileged to make a meaningful impact.”
The rebranding and new website were managed by the team at Audacity Health, LLC in San Diego, CA.
About Citrus Health Group, LLC
Citrus Health Group supports pharmaceutical, biotech, diagnostic and device companies as they navigate the path along the science to value continuum. Driven by science and powered by passion, Citrus amplifies the reach of meaningful science and helps clients communicate their science and real-world evidence to drive the value proposition of their products.
Citrus Health Group comprises Prescott Medical Communications, Citrus Scientific, MedLogix Communications, The Curry Rockefeller Group, and Citrus Market Access, all supported by Citrus Meetings & Engagement, and Citrus Creative & Digital services. www.citrushealthgroup.com
About Audacity Health, LLC
Audacity is a brand strategy + activation agency that builds powerful brands by sparking emotions. That’s because we ensure the human element is central to everything we create.
We combine strategy, science, art and technology in a range of transformative digital solutions. We simplify brands to the core. We push innovation to the edge, and we connect brands to their markets. Our proprietary solutions help our clients successfully create and launch new brands, refresh or reinvent existing brands, reorganize brand portfolios and create and deploy campaigns that shift perceptions and behaviors in our clients’ brands favor. www.audacityhealth.com