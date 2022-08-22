Clarify Health expands strategic partnership with Datavant to connect real-world data and first-party data across life sciences

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Clarify Health, a leading cloud analytics and value-based payments platform company, and Datavant, the leader in helping organizations securely connect health data, today announced an expanded collaboration to enable life sciences companies to connect their proprietary, first-party data in Clarify’s AI-powered Atlas analytics platform to improve clinical development and commercial operations.

Datavant’s industry-leading privacy-preserving record linkage technologies will be used to connect first-party datasets from life sciences companies in Atlas. This will enable clinical researchers to measure long-term effectiveness and outcomes of new therapies. It will also empower commercial teams to better understand patterns in treatment sequencing, therapy adoption and patient access.

Some of the most innovative life sciences clinical development and commercial teams use Clarify’s platform to draw insights from 300M+ payer-complete patient journeys with speed and precision. Clarify’s customers have been able to accelerate patient recruitment for clinical trials with a focus on diversity and inclusion, as well as drive faster therapy adoption at launch and beyond.

“Datavant’s secure, HIPAA-compliant and high-accuracy connectivity platform, as well as its ubiquity in the life sciences industry, made it an easy decision for us to invest in an expanded strategic partnership,” said Todd Gottula, President, Clarify Health. “We are incredibly excited about the potential to help life sciences companies connect first-party data with real-world data across the enterprise to accelerate drug development and improve patient outcomes.”

“We are thrilled to support Clarify as they use connected data to expand their offerings to life sciences organizations,” said Travis May. “There is an unmet need for broad and rich data linked to internal data assets to explain a patient’s care journey, use of, and response to therapy.”

About Clarify Health

Clarify Health is an enterprise analytics and value-based payments platform company that empowers health plans, health systems, and life sciences companies to deliver better care, therapies, and outcomes with actionable patient journey insights. Clarify’s cloud-based business applications are built on the Clarify Atlas Platform, which maps 300M+ patient journeys to deliver 18B+ AI-powered predictions and surface insights with speed and precision. Clarify’s products illuminate actionable opportunities to drive growth, optimize networks, improve care delivery, manage population health, maximize value-based care performance, and bring therapies to market. With Clarify, healthcare organizations can leapfrog from point-solution and manual analytics to self-service, rapid generation of enterprise insights that light the path to better care and outcomes.