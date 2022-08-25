Clariness supports Bayer Pharma AG’s new 360° study review process

Clariness GmbH, Hamburg, August 25, 2022 – Clariness today announces its role in supporting Bayer Pharma AG’s new study review process, which combines international insights from patients, investigators, and independent bodies.

As demonstrated at SCOPE 2022, Bayer Pharma AG is piloting a new 360° study review process aimed at combining insights from different trial stakeholders to design more patient-centric trials, that boost enrollment and retention. Clariness is supporting this innovative process through providing pre-trial patient insights, and patient exit experiences and feedback, to ensure true patient centricity.

“We hope to set a new industry standard for study reviews, and in doing so, create better trial experiences for patients and sites. Clariness provides us with unfiltered access to patient voices, which allows us to create better patient experiences at every stage of our study.” said Silke Strommenger, Head Feasibility, CDO, Bayer Pharma AG.

While traditionally Pharmabiotech companies only gather limited insights and feedback from a few parties, and on a regional level, this international and holistic approach is believed to be the future of study reviews. “It’s really encouraging to see a leading sponsor like Bayer Pharma AG pilot this process, leveraging insights from multiple parties on a global level. At this time, we believe this to be an industry gold standard, but hope it becomes the norm in years to come.”, commented Michael Stadler, CEO of Clariness.

The process piloted has collected investigator and independent expert insights on study design, endpoints and recruitment, from the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain and Sweden. The patient insights gathered through Clariness provide feedback on the study experience and preferences, and current treatments, from the United States, Germany, Czech Republic and Poland.

“As we pilot this holistic study review process, we expect to provide a better experience for patients throughout their trial journey, and in-turn, see higher randomization and retention rates, leading to shorter clinical trial timelines.”, said Sven Oechsner, Senior Strategist, Feasibility, Bayer Pharma AG.

About Clariness

Clariness provides high-end services across the clinical trial lifecycle, including study feasibility, patient recruitment, and patient retention services, for pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), and study sites across the globe.

Dedicated to improving patients’ lives by accelerating the development of medical treatments and therapies, Clariness is the leading expert in global patient recruitment with 16+ years’ experience. Clariness has supported over 1,200 clinical trials worldwide through its market leading patient portal ClinLife®, which is active in 50+ countries, available in 35+ languages, covers 80+ indications, and welcomes 15+ million visitors per year.

For more information, visit www.clariness.com and www.clinlife.com

About Bayer Pharma AG

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. Its products and services are designed to help people and planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to drive sustainable development and generate a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2021, the Group employed around 100,000 people and had sales of 44.1 billion euros. R&D expenses before special items amounted to 5.3 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.