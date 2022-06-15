Clio Health Announces 2022 Award Winners

NEW YORK— (JUNE 15, 2022) — Clio Health announced the winners of the 2022 Grand Clio Health and Clio Health Of The Year awards at a live ceremony hosted in New York City this evening. The program, which celebrates creative excellence in the highly specialized fields of health and wellness, awarded Grand Clio Health trophies to &Co. / NoA, Area 23, An IPG Health Company, Cheil PengTai Beijing, L&C, McCann Paris, The Leith Agency, Wunderman Thompson Argentina and Zulu Alpha Kilo.

For their unwavering commitment to providing compassionate sexual and reproductive healthcare messaging and services in the face of complex legal challenges and cultural adversity, Planned Parenthood Federation of America was honored with the 2022 Clio Health Vanguard Award. With this special recognition, Clio Health celebrates the organization’s efforts to protect the freedom of choice through effective communications and a narrative built around medically accurate, culturally responsive, equitable and accessible information. President and CEO Alexis McGill Johnson accepted the award on behalf of the organization and delivered a rousing acceptance speech in which she recognized, “all the storytellers in Planned Parenthood — the marketing and ad folks who make sure that every day we’re seeing you—that we see every person, no matter if they’re cis-gender, transgender, non-binary—because the expression of your own identity is going to transform the way we all see ourselves, empower individuals, reduce stigma, and influence lawmakers. It is going to take a massive cultural change to win us back our rights. That will only happen through storytelling.”

Later in the show, Jay Shetty accepted the 2022 Honorary Clio Health Award. As a #1 New York Times Bestselling Author of Think Like a Monk, host of the #1 Health & Wellness Podcast “On Purpose” and Chief Purpose Officer at Calm, Shetty was recognized for his impact on the culture of wellness. In a video acceptance speech, Jay shared his hope that more people will, “continue be inspired to use creative methods and ideas to create more synergy in the world, to inspire more compassion in the world and to create more kindness.”

The Grand Clio Health Award, the competition’s highest honor, was presented to nine entries that the Clio Health jury selected as head and shoulders above the rest of the year’s submissions. These winners were announced on stage, with representatives from each entrant on hand to accept the award.

The 2022 Grand Clio Health Awards went to:

Clio Health awards were also given out on stage for Advertiser of the Year, Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year and Network of the Year. These winners were determined by identifying the entrants with the most statue points earned for work submitted across all medium types.

The 2022 Clio Health Of The Year Winners are:

Advertiser Of the Year: Dole Sunshine Company

Agency Of the Year: Area 23, An IPG Health Company

Independent Agency Of the Year: L&C

Network Of the Year: IPG Health In addition to the statue presentations, members of Muse by Clio’s inaugural Clio Health Innovators list earned a special shout out during the night’s proceedings, with many of the 19 featured leaders driving progress in healthcare marketing receiving a round of applause from the audience of the peers.

Official sponsors of the event included Twitter, The Bloc, Havas Health & You and Columbia Care. A full list of 2022 Clio Health winners can be viewed at Clios.com/Health.

