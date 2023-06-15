Clio Health announces 2023 award winners

Revolutionary Artist Doug E. Fresh and Dr. Olajide Williams Accept

Clio Health Impact Award for Hip Hop Public Health

Inclusivity Influencer Molly Burke Receives 2023 Honorary Clio Health Award

21GRAMS, Area 23, an IPG Health Company, Cheil Spain S.L, Grey Argentina, Klick Health, Ringers Creative, SERVICEPLAN GERMANY and TBWA\HAKUHODO Inc. Accept Grand Clio Health Awards

NEW YORK— (JUNE 14, 2023) — Clio Health announced the winners of the 2023 Grand Clio Health and Clio Health Of The Year awards at a live ceremony hosted by health and wellness consultant Joe Holder in New York City this evening. Each cycle, the program celebrates creative marketing, advertising and communications in the fields of physical, mental and social well-being.

“The work we’re celebrating this year really demonstrates the healing power of ideas,” said Emily Seal, Executive Director of Clio Health. “Our community is creating opportunities that will improve health outcomes for people all over the world and it’s so inspiring to spend an evening honoring their bold thinking and to see it come alive on the big screen.”

For their efforts to harness the power of music and culture to improve health in communities that are underserved, Hip Hop Public Health was honored with the 2023 Clio Health Impact Award. With this special recognition, Clio Health celebrates the organization’s impact on the community by leading the charge in advocating for health and wellness outcomes that result in meaningful social change. Co-founders, Dr. Olajide Williams and revolutionary hip hop artist Doug E. Fresh, accepted the award on behalf of the organization.

Earlier in the show, speaker, digital creator, author, and inclusivity advocate Molly Burke was recognized with the 2023 Honorary Clio Health Award. Burke, who went blind from Retinitis Pigmentosa, a rare degenerative eye disease, has developed a platform that educates society, normalizes disability, and helps other disabled and chronically ill people feel less alone. Her captivating combination of humor, sass and sensitivity has been sought out by brands like Unilever, Microsoft, Google, Amazon, Starbucks and P&G, who have enlisted Molly to elevate their brand affinity and create fun and engaging content featuring their products.

The Grand Clio Health Award, the competition’s highest honor, was presented to eleven entries that the Clio Health jury selected as head and shoulders above the rest of the year’s submissions. These winners were announced on stage, with representatives from each entrant on hand to accept the award.

The 2023 Grand Clio Health Awards went to:

Awards were also given out on stage for the Clio Health Advertiser of the Year, Agency of the Year, Independent Agency of the Year and Agency Network of the Year. These winners are determined by identifying the entrants with the most statue points earned for work submitted across all medium types.

The 2023 Clio Health Of The Year Winners are:

Advertiser Of the Year: Horizon Therapeutics

Agency Of the Year: Area 23, an IPG Health Company

Independent Agency Of the Year: Klick Health

Agency Network Of the Year: IPG Health

In addition to the statue presentations, members of Muse by Clio’s Health Innovators list earned a special shout out during the night’s proceedings, with many of the 21 featured leaders driving progress in healthcare marketing receiving a round of applause from the audience of the peers.

Official sponsors of the event are Havas Health & You and The Bloc. With supporting sponsors Real Chemistry, Syneos Health Communications, Brunet Garcia, Dentsu Health, AbelsonTaylor, and Spectrum Science. A full list of 2023 Clio Health winners can be viewed at Clios.com/Health.

