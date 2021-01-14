CLOSERLOOK ELEVATES DAVID DROLL TO MANAGING DIRECTOR

AND CHELSEA PATTON TO GROUP ACCOUNT DIRECTOR

Chicago, Ill., January 14, 2021 — Significant business growth continues to touch digital-native marketing agency closerlook, inc., promoting two members of its account team. David Droll, who was previously a group account director, has been promoted to managing director, and Chelsea Patton, former account director, has been advanced to group account director.

“David’s unique expertise in both marketing and data analytics makes him a great asset to the closerlook account team,” said chief client officer Allison Davis. “With his previous experience as a data-driven strategist, David is able to provide confident counsel to clients that is consistently rooted in data and insight. He’s known for his commitment and hustle. He’s also a great team leader and teacher. David’s clients laud his ability to ensure their expectations are met and exceeded.”

Droll started at closerlook in 1998 as a designer. He returned to closerlook in 2014, first working in the agency’s strategy department focusing on the diabetes product portfolio before transitioning to account management in 2019. He received his bachelor’s degree in marketing and graphic design from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign and his master’s degree in integrated marketing communications from Northwestern University.

In addition to Droll’s promotion, closerlook has also announced the elevation of Chelsea Patton.

“Chelsea is a rising star at closerlook and has been since we brought her on,” added Davis. “She’s built accounts from the ground up and helped lead several product launches. Her success stems from her dedication and empathy for the patients and the audience that we’re helping our clients reach. She is a model example of great leadership and inspires other team members in their professional development.”

Prior to joining closerlook, Patton worked at GSW Worldwide as an account executive and as a senior marketing specialist at Alliance Data. She joined the digital-native agency in January 2015 where she started as an account supervisor, working her way to the account director position. In 2018, Patton was selected by the Medical Advertising Hall of Fame as a “Future Famer” for her leadership and significant contributions to the agency. Patton graduated from Ohio State University with a bachelor’s degree in strategic communications.

# # #

ABOUT CLOSERLOOK, INC.

closerlook is an award winning, digital-native marketing agency focused on what matters most – the combination of better patient outcomes and greater business impact. closerlookhas built a reputation for applying AI-driven insights to its omnichannel strategies, creative campaigns, digital marketing programs and advanced analytical solutions. Established in 1987, the agency is headquartered in Chicago and can be reached by calling 312-640-3700or by visiting the website, closerlook.com.

