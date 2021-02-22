Closerlook Helps to Alert Young Black Creatives About Free Program to Improve Diversity in Advertising, Marketing and PR

Closerlook Helps to Alert Young Black Creatives About a Free Program to Improve Diversity in Advertising, Marketing and PR

Chicago, Ill., February 22, 2021 — closerlook, inc. is alerting Black creatives about ONE School, a free, 16-week portfolio program established by nonprofit One Club for Creativity. Applications for all four locations in the U.S. are open until March 7. The digital-native agency is amplifying the call for applications as a corporate sponsor and as part of its commitment to improve the number of Black creatives in advertising, marketing and Public Relations (PR).

“Diversity in advertising has been a challenge at most agencies for decades,” said David Ormesher, CEO of closerlook, which specializes in healthcare marketing. “In the healthcare space, racial disparity can be seen not just in advertising promotions, but also in medical care and clinical trials. The industry needs to unlock the power and creativity of big, innovative ideas to address these disparities, and that creative inspiration can only come from nurturing a diverse, inclusive and equitable culture. closerlook is excited to recruit new creatives through ONE School.”

According to the American Association of Advertising Agencies, less than 6% of ad agency employees are Black . One Club for Creativity’s goal is to increase that percentage by helping young Black creatives build a portfolio and connect them to mentors for free.

“On the creative side of advertising and marketing, most people need a portfolio of creative work to begin their career,” said Dave Reidy, chief creative officer at closerlook and a One Club for Creativity member. “But portfolio school can be time consuming and expensive. These barriers disproportionately impact young Black people and limit opportunities for them to flex their creativity and earn a living in advertising or marketing. By supporting ONE School, closerlook can help lower these barriers.”

Operated by nonprofit One Club for Creativity, ONE school was launched in July 2020 to improve diversity in advertising. The program, which was started by Spotify creative director Oriel Davis-Lyons, began in New York and quickly spread to the West Coast with support of agencies across the U.S. This spring, the program is expanding to Chicago and Atlanta. ONE School Chicago will be overseen by Lewis Williams, chief creative officer, and Terrence Burrell, VP, creative director, both of Burrell Communications.

“ONE School’s spring session begins in April, and they are taking applications for all four locations through March 7,” added Reidy. “We are excited to support ONE School’s efforts to amplify Black voices and creativity in Chicago and beyond.”

“The genius of ONE School is that it finds the best and brightest Black talent and sets them up to succeed in agency life,” noted Ormesher. “Through hands-on work and one-to-one mentorship, young creatives learn to marry their personal stories with the rigor of advertising, filling a pipeline of qualified creatives ready to build their agency careers and leave their mark on the industry.”

To learn more about ONE School or to apply, visit: https://www.ONEschoolny.org

ABOUT CLOSERLOOK, INC.

closerlook is an award-winning, digital-native marketing agency focused on what matters most – the combination of better patient outcomes and greater business impact. closerlook has built a reputation for applying AI-driven insights to its omnichannel strategies, creative campaigns, digital marketing programs and advanced analytical solutions. Established in 1987, the agency is headquartered in Chicago and can be reached by calling 312-640-3700 or by visiting the website, closerlook.com.

ABOUT THE ONE CLUB FOR CREATIVITY

The One Club for Creativity, producer of The One Show, ADC Annual Awards and Creative Week, is the world’s foremost nonprofit organization whose mission is to support and celebrate the success of the global creative community. The One Show is a top, global awards show for advertising, design and digital marketing, focusing on the creativity of ideas and quality of execution. The ADC Annual Awards honors creative excellence in craft, design and innovation across all disciplines. Creative Week is the preeminent festival celebrating the intersection of advertising and the arts.

Contact:

Marita Gomez

630-936-9015