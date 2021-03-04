Closerlook Named One Of The Best Places To Work By Built In Chicago

Chicago, Ill., March 4, 2021 — Built In Chicago has announced that it has selected closerlook, inc. as one of the Best Places to Work in its 2021 round up. The Best Places to Work list ranks companies by looking at the key factors that they offer to help recruit and retain the best talent. The digital-native marketing agency was ranked 57 out of 100 as one of the best midsize places for tech employees.

“To succeed in today’s competitive, digital marketing environment, we need to recruit and retain talent who are as passionate as we are,” said Dave Ormesher, CEO. “This means providing an environment and culture where they can thrive, in addition to offering the right compensation and benefits package that will entice them. We’re truly pleased to know that closerlook has been selected in this prestigious list of companies.”

Built In is an online community that tracks and monitors startups and tech companies. The organization and its eight communities connect tech professionals with companies that can help fulfill their mutual goal of being invincible. Built In ranks companies by looking at benefits such as health and wellness, financial planning and stability, flexible work environment, diversity and culture, professional and social impact, perks and discounts.

“Each year, we execute an agency-wide survey that is designed to review our employees’ professional development goals and well-being,” said Caitlin Golden, vice president of human resources. “One of our core beliefs is to invest in excellence, and our people are our most valued investment.”

Some of the benefits closerlook offers that helped bring the agency up the ranks include parental family leave, a return-to-work program, unconscious bias training, a “promote from within” initiative, mentorship and human and pet insurance. Keeping the company’s fun culture thriving during the COVID-19 pandemic, the agency has hosted staff events like virtual museum visits, Netflix watch parties, themed events to celebrate different heritages and painting along to episodes of Bob Ross’ show, “The Joy of Painting.”

With more than 150 employees located in 14 states, the agency strikes a careful balance to build a package that will appeal to various individuals. closerlook has achieved Built In’s ranking at a time when it is experiencing double-digit growth, despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

