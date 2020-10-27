CLOSERLOOK PROMOTES AMY WOLGEMUTH BORDONI TO VP, EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR

CLOSERLOOK ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF AMY WOLGEMUTH BORDONI AS VICE PRESIDENT, EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR

Chicago, Ill., October 27, 2020 — Biopharma digital-marketing agency closerlook, inc., has announced the promotion of Amy Wolgemuth Bordoni to vice president, executive creative director. The promotion advances Bordoni to the closerlook executive team where she will help to shape the agency’s business growth and culture.

“Amy has been crucial in driving creative excellence at closerlook and in growing our client relationships across a range of brands,” said Dave Reidy, chief creative officer. “Amy is also an exceptional leader. She has done so much to develop the talent, empathy, and confidence of the next generation of creative leaders at closerlook.”

According to Reidy, Bordoni will continue to oversee the hiring of creative team members while directing award-winning work and delivering innovative solutions for closerlook clients.

“Amy is a true leader and mentor in every sense. I have learned so much while working on a team led by her,” said Nicole Ngo, senior art director. “Her ability to create, shape and push the work is unmatched, and we are all very fortunate to have her at the agency.”

Bordoni has been with closerlook since 2012, starting as a copywriter and working her way up through the ranks of creative leadership. She is an award-winning creative director who has received industry recognition on five campaigns, including a best-in-show award for patient education.

Bordoni graduated from Duke University with a bachelor’s degree in English.

ABOUT CLOSERLOOK, INC.

closerlook is an award-winning, digital-native marketing agency focused on what matters most – the combination of better patient outcomes and greater business impact. closerlook has built a reputation for applying AI-driven insights to its omnichannel strategies, creative campaigns, digital marketing programs and advanced analytical solutions. Established in 1987, the agency is headquartered in Chicago and can be reached by calling 312-640-3700 or by visiting the website, closerlook.com.

