KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — CMI/Compas, media buying and planning for the nation’s top healthcare companies and part of WPP (NYSE:WPP), announces the promotion of Becky Frederick to EVP, Client Finance. Frederick was most recently EVP, Managing Director. In this role, which is new to the organization, she will ensure CMI/Compas meets all media operations, commercial and procurement needs.

“Becky was the obvious choice for this role. Under her leadership, we’ve had our best year ever of staff productivity,” said CEO Stan Woodland. “Client commercial terms and expectations have dramatically shifted, thus requiring us to rethink how we charge and contract for our services. With additional responsibilities and oversight in this new role, she will make a significant impact in how we deliver to clients.”

As the commercial finance lead, Frederick will oversee the Client Finance team (previously known as media operations) and is also now responsible for commercial and procurement relationships with clients. The Client Finance team’s mission is to ensure the highest quality of financial service to our clients and to drive understanding of the CMI/Compas value proposition among procurement leadership and marketers. She also continues to be responsible for internal staffing management and allocation of talent across client teams.

“To be competitive in today’s environment, your commercial excellence must be as strong as your product and service excellence,” noted Frederick. “My experience leading client teams while managing our media operations group has given me extraordinary insights of our clients’ commercial expectations that I will leverage in this role.”

Frederick honed her pharma marketing experience in senior media leadership roles within CMI, Ogilvy CommonHealth Medical Media (which later merged into CMI) and Wyeth Pharmaceuticals. Her agency and in-house company view of media management have afforded her a 360-degree view of the marketplace and a unique perspective on agency compensation and client financial service.

Frederick's promotion is part of an overall strategy to continue the strong growth and innovation of CMI/Compas and has included the introduction of a new approach to client service that ensures the happiness and growth of clients as well as the individual employees of CMI/Compas. The changes have also included several other high-level promotions.

CMI/Compas, has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing, and is this year celebrating its 30th anniversary as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world’s game changers in pharma and life sciences. Those looking to join the CMI/Compas team can visit the company’s career page for more information and a link to apply: http://www.cmimedia.com/career

About CMI/Compas

Well-known as a media planning and buying organization for healthcare clients, sister agencies CMI Media, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), and Compas, Inc. together form the indispensable strategic marketing partner to the world’s game-changers in health, offering guidance at every level of marketing. CMI/Compas focuses on core service offerings of Audience Strategy and Non-Personal Promotion Strategy, Planning, Buying, and Customer Insights and performance management/precision analytics. With continuous investment in the things that really matter, CMI and Compas have achieved unsurpassed tenure of healthcare marketing talent, clients and suppliers. CMI/Compas has eight offices across the US. The family of companies is actively recruiting for healthcare marketing jobs via http://www.cmimedia.com/career .

