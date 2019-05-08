CMI/Compas, media buying and planning for the nation’s top healthcare companies and part of WPP (NYSE:WPP), announces the promotion of Gia Mauriello to EVP, Customer Experience and Excellence. Mauriello was most recently EVP, Commercial Excellence. In this role she will ensure the highest quality of service deliverables for the organization’s clients, partners and internally within CMI/Compas. Indispensability will continue to be our measure of success.

“No one is more naturally enthusiastic and passionate about customer service than Gia,” said CEO Stan Woodland. “She has helped define indispensability and our client service goals with her singular focus on customer satisfaction. This new role will enable her to leverage her skills and insight across our growing organization.”

In this position, Mauriello will lead the transformation of culture ensuring that the customer is at the center of all decisions. This includes championing and leveraging impactful data-driven strategies to fully understand our customers’ experience with us, while focusing daily on delivering value to the company and solving customer experience challenges. Mauriello has built a strong reputation for customer excellence within CMI/Compas and beyond. In her 24 years of service with CMI/Compas, she has led multiple initiatives that helped shape the company’s leadership in client satisfaction, including the approach to account management and the organization’s Voice of the Customer initiative. CMI/Compas is known for above-average client tenure, including retaining its first-ever client for over 30 years.

“Client satisfaction is both an art and a science,” said Mauriello. “We’ve long known there is a business need to focus on service for our clients, partners and internally with our colleagues. This is a craft I’ve spent my career honing and it’s incredible and impactful to be able to share it with others.”

This year Mauriello was recognized as Woman of the Year in Customer Service for Excellence in Client Satisfaction by the Stevie Awards. She has also been awarded an HBA Rising Star. Mauriello completed Disney’s Approach to Quality Service training in 2014. She has also made a mark at CMI/Compas by initiating and leading the company’s Adopt-A-Family program for over 23 years, which has helped hundreds of families to have toys, warm coats and other necessities during the holidays.

Mauriello’s promotion is part of an overall strategy to continue the strong growth and innovation of CMI/Compas and has included the introduction of a new approach to client service that ensures the happiness and growth of clients as well as the individual employees of CMI/Compas. The changes have also included several other high-level promotions. More can be seen here: https://www.cmimedia.com/press/cmi-compas-expands-leadership-to-support-the-next-chapter-of-growth-and-innovation

CMI/Compas, has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing, and is this year celebrating its 30th anniversary as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world’s game changers in pharma and life sciences. Those looking to join the CMI/Compas team can visit the company’s career page for more information and a link to apply: http://www.cmimedia.com/career

About CMI/Compas

Well-known as a media planning and buying organization for healthcare clients, sister agencies CMI Media, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), and Compas, Inc. together form the indispensable strategic marketing partner to the world’s game-changers in health, offering guidance at every level of marketing. CMI/Compas focuses on core service offerings of Audience Strategy and Non-Personal Promotion Strategy, Planning, Buying, and Customer Insights and performance management/precision analytics. With continuous investment in the things that really matter, CMI and Compas have achieved unsurpassed tenure of healthcare marketing talent, clients and suppliers. CMI/Compas has eight offices across the US. The family of companies is actively recruiting for healthcare marketing jobs via http://www.cmimedia.com/career.

PR Web source:

https://www.prweb.com/releases/cmi_compas_elevates_gia_mauriello_to_evp_customer_experience_and_excellence/prweb16285808.htm