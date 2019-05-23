CMI/Compas, media buying and planning for the nation’s top healthcare companies and part of WPP (NYSE:WPP), announces the promotion of Justin Freid to EVP, Managing Director, Growth & Innovation. Freid was most recently EVP, Managing Director. He is responsible for growth, marketing and product development, including the commercialization and launch of new capabilities.

“Justin bleeds innovation and growth. He is always willing to try the new, the different and the never-been-done-before,” said CEO Stan Woodland. “Justin loves pitching to new clients because he’s proud of what we can do for them, and in this role he will drive all that is new and innovative and lead our growth.”

During Freid’s 5+ year tenure with CMI/Compas, he launched and significantly grew the company’s Drive practice – bringing search and emerging media strategy to dozens of clients and growing the team from 5 to over 80 individuals – and led the charge in breaking down silos and innovating the way the pharma industry uses search and social channels for better engagement with patients and HCPs. He has also overseen major media accounts for CMI/Compas. In this new role, he will have the centralized responsibility to identify, create/acquire and integrate the latest and greatest capabilities into CMI/Compas client deliverables. This includes oversight of the following teams: search, social, emerging media, customer development, strategic marketing & corporate communications, and product management including AdMission™, CXM/PROACT™ and ByDoctor®/ByConsumer™/ByTarget™.

“In my new role, I am excited to help CMI/Compas grow,” said Freid. “I believe in what we do, and I believe in our people. We have the tools and the skills to make an incredible impact on the people served by our clients, and we are now better positioned to take on that monumental task.”

Freid has background in both agency and non-agency business. In his work with two tech startups, he gained experience in all aspects of business and leadership, building technology and launching a company, skills he has used in growing the SEM and SEO teams and launching the social media team at CMI/Compas. He has also spent time in ‘Sales Engineer’ roles, which allowed him to develop his technical skillset and support the sales process for complex products. Freid earned his MBA from Thomas Jefferson University and is a frequent columnist and contributor to industry publications. He has been recognized as a PM360 ELITE, an innovator with the PharmaVOICE 100 award, and is the author of the book Blogging Made Simple.

Freid’s promotion is part of an overall strategy to continue the strong growth and innovation of CMI/Compas and has included the introduction of a new approach to client service that ensures the happiness and growth of clients as well as the individual employees of CMI/Compas. The changes have also included several other high-level promotions. More can be seen here: https://www.cmimedia.com/press/cmi-compas-expands-leadership-to-support-the-next-chapter-of-growth-and-innovation

CMI/Compas, has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing, and is this year celebrating its 30th anniversary as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world’s game changers in pharma and life sciences. Those looking to join the CMI/Compas team can visit the company’s career page for more information and a link to apply: http://www.cmimedia.com/career

About CMI/Compas

Well-known as a media planning and buying organization for healthcare clients, sister agencies CMI Media, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), and Compas, Inc. together form the indispensable strategic marketing partner to the world’s game-changers in health, offering guidance at every level of marketing. CMI/Compas focuses on core service offerings of Audience Strategy and Non-Personal Promotion Strategy, Planning, Buying, and Customer Insights and performance management/precision analytics. With continuous investment in the things that really matter, CMI and Compas have achieved unsurpassed tenure of healthcare marketing talent, clients and suppliers. CMI/Compas has eight offices across the US. The family of companies is actively recruiting for healthcare marketing jobs via http://www.cmimedia.com/career.

