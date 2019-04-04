KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ — CMI/Compas, media buying and planning for the nation’s top healthcare companies and part of WPP (NYSE:WPP), announces the promotion of Dr. Susan Dorfman to President, CMI. Dorfman was most recently Chief Commercial Officer for CMI/Compas. As President, she is responsible for the growth and future direction of CMI Media, with a strategic focus on integrated HCP/consumer data-backed interactions on a global scale.

“Susan is a leader with big, bold ideas, and no one has brought more of those to our organization than her,” said CMI/Compas CEO Stan Woodland. “In her tenure here she has transformed our clients’ business as well as our own with her visionary approach to marketing. She has been a critical driver of bringing strategic value to clients, uncovering how we can help them accomplish their business goals.”

Dorfman has introduced and improved upon a number of proprietary services that have changed the way pharma engages HCP audiences. Her mission now is to take the impact the company is making on the consumer side to the next level. She grew and developed the company’s ByDoctor® service to become an essential marketing tool for pharma leaders. ByDoctor is the industry’s only HCP level multi-channel promotional access and affinity database, covering over 1.5 million physicians and other advanced practitioners such as NPs and PAs. She has introduced the sister service ByConsumer™, an industry-first, audience-driven technology platform that allows deeper engagement with consumer audiences, uniquely linked to their healthcare practitioner. As well, Dorfman introduced Own the Audience™, a 100% risk/reward-based addressable media investment model focused on underserved and undervalued audiences that has received industry accolades and awards. And under her leadership, the company’s media offering has been transformed to become indispensable to CMI/Compas clients and the customers they serve.

“CMI has always been an agency of the future, a company that not only envisions what’s ahead for healthcare and media, but also delivers on it,” said Dorfman. “My vision is that we continue to build on the great things we started. We will continue, together, to dream the unimaginable, build the unprecedented and deliver the unexpected. Together we will help further build an organization that allows our individual talents to shine and give us the greatest opportunities for personal and professional growth and satisfaction. We are, and will continue to be, the best destination for professional stardom in healthcare marketing.”

Dorfman has also been recognized as impacting the pharma industry with Media Vitals™, CMI/Compas research that has become one of the industry’s standard reference sources for understanding HCP needs and preferences.

Prior to her tenure at CMI/Compas, Dorfman gained two decades of experience in the pharma industry at leading global biopharma marketing, medical and sales-support organizations. She has been recognized as a PM360 ELITE, PharmaVOICE 100 leader, HBA Rising Star and MM&M Innovation Catalyst. Dorfman is a Doctor of Health Administration, a published author, and an industry speaker with strong connections and ties to both the healthcare and life sciences industries.

Dorfman’s promotion is part of an overall strategy to continue the strong growth and innovation of CMI/Compas and has included the introduction of a new approach to client service that ensures the happiness and growth of clients as well as the individual employees of CMI/Compas. The changes have also included several other high-level promotions. More can be seen here: https://www.cmimedia.com/ press/cmi-compas-expands- leadership-to-support-the- next-chapter-of-growth-and- innovation

CMI/Compas, has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing, and is this year celebrating its 30th anniversary as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world’s game changers in pharma and life sciences. Those looking to join the CMI/Compas team can visit the company’s career page for more information and a link to apply: http://www.cmimedia.com/career

