CMI Media Group Advancing Media, Precision and Performance with Evolution of Media Offering

PHILADELPHIA, PA – June 16, 2022 – CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), today announced an evolution in their approach to media planning which includes several high-level executive promotions and hires. As leaders in omnichannel, the agency will focus on delivering precision at scale. Fueled by industry leading data and insights from Empower™, the media plans will be created by integrated media strategists with the direction of communications planning specialists, collaborating deeply into the planning and optimization process to create a better deliverable and more impactful outcomes. This approach is in support of the changing needs of healthcare clients and their patient and HCP audiences as the healthcare industry continues to rapidly change alongside consumer behavior shifts. This also allows for more career growth and opportunity for CMI Media Group talent.

Leading the transformation is Justin Freid, now in the role of Chief Media & Innovation Officer. With over 15 years of experience launching products and fostering growth for the agency, Freid will focus on the future of patient, caregiver and HCP engagement.

“We know consumer behavior never stops changing. Just as we have over the past 30+ years, we continue to invest in where the industry is moving to in 3-5 years. The structure, approach and process we take to connecting with patients and HCPs has always been agile, this is another step in that agile process. The infusion of new capabilities, skillsets and ways of thinking will help us continue to engage and deliver information to audiences when they need it most.” said Freid.

“We have built an omni-channel media powerhouse, where every channel is connected and every media expert has the tools needed to connect channels, touchpoints, messages, audience and optimizations necessary to achieve cross-functional brand goals and achieve strong ROI,” said CMI Media Group President & CEO Dr. Susan Dorfman. “CMI Media Group is known in the industry for our ability to uniquely deliver on the unimaginable via our deep investments in the future of media, data, tech and our people. It is with pride that we extend these investments into our ways of working and structure as we continue to push the envelope and deliver greater impact for the clients we serve.”

Sandy Weag has returned to CMI Media Group in the role of EVP, Media Strategy, to lead our media organization. She will focus on redefining and improving the company’s core deliverables, and cross-skilling the team into high growth media channels. Sandy will also move the management of media into a centers of excellence model that focuses on keeping our organization on the cutting edge of media strategy.

Julie Hurvitz Aliaga has been promoted to EVP, Innovation, Content and Partnerships, and will focus on expanding the company’s Market Research and Social Intelligence team, under the new name of Audience Intelligence. With a focus on innovation and partnership, Julie will be working across WPP, our supplier partner network and technology partners, to build new and unique offerings for CMI Media Group clients. She will also lead the continued development of an end-to-end social media capability, stretching from community management and engagement to strategy and creative development.

Andrew Miller has been promoted to EVP, Digital Activation. Over the past 10 years, Andrew has evolved CMI Media Group’s biddable media practice to an industry leading capability. Andrew will oversee our core set of capabilities across SEM, programmatic, SEO and paid social, as well as focus on expanding capabilities in advanced video and e-commerce. Andrew will lead a true powerhouse of over 200 experts helping CMI Media Group redefine how media is activated across high growth areas.

A recent change the team has implemented is the creation of the company’s Inclusive Media Center of Excellence. Focused on healthcare audiences, it is a catalyst for change, strategically driving investment in underserved audiences, providing equitable coverage and access to information to support their healthcare journeys.

