CMI Media Group and Compas Announce Executive Elevations to Power the Next Phase of Their Growth

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA – June 14, 2021 – CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP) and Compas, a NMSDC certified diverse supplier that is minority-owned and a part of CMI Media Group, today announce executive leadership elevations to drive the next phase of rapid growth, transformation and opportunity for both agencies.

The changes, which will be made effective on July 1st 2021 and driven by immense growth and vast market opportunities for both agencies, include the elevation of CMI Media Group and Compas founder and CEO Stan Woodland to Executive Chairman, where he will provide leadership, oversight and strategic direction across both agencies, with accountability to WPP for strategic, financial and DE&I outcomes of both organizations.

Dr. Susan Dorfman, an 11-year veteran of CMI/Compas currently serving as President of CMI Media Group, will be elevated to the role of CEO & President of CMI Media Group. Jim Woodland, a 17-year veteran and currently serving as CFO and Chief Strategy Officer of CMI/Compas, will be elevated to CEO of Compas. They will both report to Stan.

Stan started Communications Media, Inc. in 1989, and two years later spun out the media buying operations into Compas, Inc. Since then, he has led the two organizations to be a juggernaut in healthcare media, bringing countless innovations to the industry. “I am delighted that our long-term planning positioned us to appoint such strong and capable leaders as Susan and Jim to the roles of CEOs of CMI Media Group and Compas, respectively. Both Susan and Jim will be excellent CEOs and partners in driving our agencies’ next phase of growth – both building on their track records of values-led leadership, outstanding business results, industry innovation, and developing and delivering on strategic drivers to push our business and that of our clients forward. There has never been greater opportunity to further disrupt both media and procurement landscapes, and I am excited to support both CEOs as they further disrupt, grow and expand opportunities within CMI Media Group and Compas,” says Stan.

As part of his transition to CEO, Jim Woodland will shift his financial responsibilities to Marjolein Bruurs, who will be joining the team as Chief Financial Officer. Marjolein steps into her role with vast experience, having served as Vice President of Acquisition Services at WPP since October 2016.

Nancy Logue, SVP, People Operations, will focus on enhancing the companies’ compensation and benefits practice allowing Julia Missaggia to be elevated to the position of EVP, People & Culture, taking on oversight of the People Team function and DE&I responsibilities.

With the expansion of Compas into new and growing areas, current Compas President John Donovan will take on a newly created leadership role of Chief Business Development Officer, where he will focus on developing and commercializing evolving opportunities for Compas.



Nicole Woodland-De Van will be promoted to President of Compas. Nicole will be responsible for the oversight of Compas Buying Services and Supplier Partner teams and will be ultimately responsible for operationalizing and managing new buying categories and services as they are commercialized.

“While many things have changed over the past three decades including our name and structure, the culture of disruption is in our DNA and it has taken us to where we are now. The growth we’ve had has been exponential, with significant growth year over year for the last decade,” said Stan Woodland. “These changes accelerate our next phase of growth and ensure we have the proper resources for continued, sustainable growth.”

CMI Media Group and Compas have long been recognized as leaders in DE&I, talent retention and employee development. The companies were recently recognized as DE&I Champions by MedAdNews and one of the Best Places to Work by MM+M.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group’s core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world’s top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has eight office locations across the US. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www. cmimediagroup.com/career

About Compas

For over 30 years Compas has been partnering with the industry’s leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients’ media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients’ collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www. compasonline.com/career

Source:

https://cmimediagroup.com/resources/cmi-media-group-and-compas-announce-executive-elevations-to-power-the-next-phase-of-their-growth/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=614_614pressrelease_tw