CMI Media Group and Compas elevate Leanne Smith to executive vice president, data strategy & governance

PHILADELPHIA – December 19, 2023 – CMI Media Group, a leading global healthcare media strategy agency and part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), and leading media buying agency Compas, have named Leanne Smith as new Executive Vice President, Data Strategy & Governance. This strategic elevation reflects the agency’s commitment to advancing their data-driven initiatives and ensuring the highest standards across both privacy regulations and data governance. Smith has been with the agency for 20 years and in the industry for over 25 years, bringing strategic experience and knowledge about all data insights and data connections organizationally to this executive level position. com

In this role, Smith oversees three aspects of data: data strategy and reporting; data ownership and governance; and data regulation, privacy and compliance strategy. This includes leading agency efforts to optimize data utilization, enhance data quality, and implement robust governance frameworks, as well as to ensure clients are prepared for any impact of new proposed legislation or regulations. She will continue to lead the data team in developing data strategies, defining and designing models and reports, and analyzing data for trends or patterns. Through process and governance, Smith will ensure simplification, privacy, documentation, and standardization. She will also partner with teams across the organization to ensure seamless integration of data and reports that address specific business needs for clients.

Smith has consistently demonstrated exceptional vision, strategic awareness, and a passion for business development and how to translate business needs into data needs. She brings a wealth of experience and a proven record of accomplishments and success in the healthcare marketing industry and beyond. Under her leadership, the Data Analytics team has grown 180% in the last 5 years, and expanded to include Business Intelligence and Business Process functions.

“Leanne has played a critical role in driving the strategic vision for our data initiatives and ensuring the highest standards of governance, making her indispensable to our clients. With data at the center of all advertising decisions today, she has consistently brought essential value to our clients,” said Paul Kallukaran, Chief Analytics and Insights Officer, CMI Media Group.

“Prioritizing a strategic approach to data has ensured our clients continue successfully on their mission to bring life-improving healthcare solutions to patients and healthcare professionals. I’m proud to be leading my team into this exciting future in this new position on our Executive Leadership team,” said Smith.

Smith has played an integral role in CMI Media Group being first to bring analytics technology and practices to the industry and is an evangelist of the importance of proper data analytics.

Her deep experience in Media, Ad Tech, Business Insights and Data Analytics helps provide a well-rounded view of the processes and data both internally and externally. She is a member of the Digital Analytics Association.

CMI Media Group is WPP’s leading healthcare media specialist. The company has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world’s game changers in pharma and life sciences.

Source: CMI Media Group