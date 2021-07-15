CMI Media Group and Compas Hire Marjolein Bruurs as CFO

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA – July 15, 2021 – CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP) and Compas, a NMSDC certified diverse supplier that is minority-owned, today announce the appointment of Marjolein Bruurs as Chief Financial Officer.

Marjolein steps into her role having most recently served as Vice President of Acquisition Services at WPP since October 2016. In this role, Marjolein is responsible for the alignment of corporate investments and activities to support CMI Media Group and Compas’ continued growth as well as day to day financial management. Prior to this, she was with WPP for 5 years performing financial due diligence, acquisition integration and oversight on acquired companies across the Americas. CMI Media Group and Compas have a long history with Marjolein. She served as the WPP representative on the Compas board.

“We are thrilled to welcome Marjolein as our new Chief Financial Officer, and beyond confident she will be a major asset to our agency and clients as we continue on this steep growth trajectory across both CMI media group and Compas,” said Dr. Susan Dorfman, President and CEO, CMI Media Group.

“Marjolein has been a great business partner to us over the last few years, and now will be able to make a more direct impact on our future success,” added James Woodland, CEO, Compas.

Before joining WPP, Marjolein was a senior manager at Deloitte managing complex audits for organizations in the Technology, Media and Telecommunication industry in both the U.S. and Europe. She is a CPA and holds a MSc. in Accountancy and Management control and a BSc. in Business Economics from Tilburg University in the Netherlands.

Marjolein’s appointment is part of a strategy to support significant year-over-year growth that included several other executive elevations, including naming Founder Stan Woodland as Executive Chairman and elevating Dr. Susan Dorfman to CEO of CMI Media Group and James Woodland to CEO of Compas.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group’s core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world’s top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry’s best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/career

About Compas

For over 30 years Compas has been partnering with the industry’s leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients’ media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients’ collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. Compas has been recognized as one of the industry’s best places to work, offering industry-leading development and retention. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.compasonline.com/career

