CMI Media Group and Compas Hire Oleg Korenfeld as Chief Technology Officer

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA – August 11, 2021 – With a focus on how technology and vision can bring transformational innovation, CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP) and Compas, a NMSDC certified diverse supplier, today announce the appointment of Oleg Korenfeld as Chief Technology Officer. His appointment will help the companies and their clients continue the momentum of decades of disruptive innovation in media as well as implementation of tech best practices on a global scale.

Recognized as a transformative adtech leader, Oleg brings over 20 years of marketing data and technology experience, holding global executive positions at companies such as GroupM and Publicis. He will be responsible for building the future vision of the intersection of media, data and technology for CMI Media Group, Compas, and their clients. Oleg’s appointment is part of a strategy to enable innovative uses of data and technology to provide strategic and tactical value for CMI Media Group, Compas and their respective clients.

“CMI Media Group has always led the charge of being ‘first to’ and are excited to lead the market in fusing powerful data with automation, smart technology and our deep expertise to enable the smartest audience, creative and media investment decisions possible that enable greater business outcomes with efficiencies for every dollar spent on behalf of our clients.” said Dr. Susan Dorfman, President and CEO, CMI Media Group.

“The future of media has shifted toward technology driving activation. As we continue to invest in applications to support our own operations, we’ll increasingly launch SaaS solutions for our clients as well, and Oleg’s experience in adtech is a perfect fit,” added James Woodland, CEO, Compas.

Based in New York, Oleg will oversee the agencies’ global automation, technology and data strategy, while leading the company’s continued innovations in tech-enabled performance and precision media solutions.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group’s core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world’s top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry’s best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/career

About Compas

For over 30 years Compas has been partnering with the industry’s leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients’ media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients’ collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. Compas has been recognized as one of the industry’s best places to work, offering industry-leading development and retention. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.compas-inc.com/careers

