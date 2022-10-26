CMI Media Group and Compas host free virtual webinar: “How to Be a Badass Working Woman”, featuring leaders Across WPP

PHILADELPHIA, PA – October 26, 2022 – The (HER)story Employee Resource Group for CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), and Compas, is hosting a webinar focusing on leadership. The session will feature as panelists Dr. Susan Dorfman, President & CEO, CMI Media Group; Cassandra Sinclair, President, Grey Health and Wellness; Kat Piscatelli, VMLY&R San Francisco Office Lead, Executive Director, Client Engagement, WPP Global Client Lead, Roche & Genentech; and Louisa Wong, CEO, The Americas Region, Wavemaker, and will be moderated by Amanda Preto, VP, Marketing for CMI Media Group and Compas.

Titled “How to Be a Badass Working Woman,” the webinar is on November 9 at 1:30 pm EST. It is open to the public. Register for free at this link.

The discussion themes will include: building confidence, how to find your sponsor or mentor, and thriving and uplifting.

Dr. Dorfman is a Doctor of Health Administration, co-author on the definitive guide to EHRs, and an industry speaker with strong connections to the healthcare and life sciences industries. She has been the recipient of several industry honors including: PharmaVOICE 100, PM360 ELITE, MM+M Innovation Catalyst, the Campaign 40 Over 40 Award, MM+M Pinnacle Award and the Campaign Female Frontier Award. Mentorship and DE&I is a priority to Susan. As part of this, she is the executive sponsor of PLUS+, the LGBTQ ERG, and for Shalom, the Jewish ERG, for CMI Media Group and Compas.

Cassandra Sinclair is President of Grey Health & Wellness, part of AKQA Group, a WPP company. She brings two decades of senior leadership experience in health and wellness marketing, across North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, helping to build many of the world’s great brands. Grey Health & Wellness has become one of the health sector’s fastest growing companies, delivering award-winning, high-impact work like Pfizer’s “Science Will Win” campaign.

Louisa Wong has a breadth of experience in the advertising industry directing roles with local, regional, and global remit across media owners, ad technology firms and media agencies. During her tenure as Wavemaker CEO, Louisa has consecutively merited industry-shifting awards for agency, campaign and people based on new economy and blue-chip prowess, with an outstanding 68% business conversion rate. Recent awards include the She Runs It Changing the Game award and The Adweek 50. Part of Wavemaker’s Global ExCo, Wong supports and works closely with colleagues in the Americas and abroad, building a culture of Positive Provocation, growing Wavemaker via new business and client retention.

Kat Piscatelli is a forward-thinking strategic lead that has dedicated her career to health. In addition to leading the VMLY&R San Francisco office, she serves as the Global Client Lead for Roche and Genentech, working across WPP with clients and agency management to bring the best talent, agencies, and capability to meet business needs. She most recently received the following recognition within the healthcare industry: 2021 MM&M 40 Under 40 Recipient, 2020 PharmaVoice Top 100 Most Inspirational Leader, and 2019 DTC Perspectives Agency Vanguard Recipient.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group’s core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world’s top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry’s best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers

About Compas

For over 30 years Compas has been partnering with the industry’s leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients’ media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients’ collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. Compas has been recognized as one of the industry’s best places to work, offering industry-leading development and retention. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.compas-inc.com/careers

About Wavemaker

We believe there always is a better way to grow. We positively provoke growth for our clients by reshaping consumer decision-making and experiences through media, content, and technology. The Wavemaker way is globally consistent. Fueled by the world’s most powerful consumer data, we understand where and how marketing can intervene decisively to help brands win more sales. Our 7,200 people across 88 markets have the deep knowledge, confidence, and courage to provoke growth for some of the world’s leading brands and businesses. We are a part of GroupM, WPP’s global media investment management company. Discover more on wavemakerglobal.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Grey

Grey, the global communications network, is part of AKQA Group. Its parent company is WPP (NYSE: WPP). Under the banner of “Grey Famously Effective Since 1917” the agency serves an insight-driven blue-chip roster of many of the world’s best-known companies: Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble, GlaxoSmithKline, Kellogg’s, Pfizer, Nestlé, Google, and Volvo. Celebrating its 105th anniversary leading the creative industry, Grey has been at the forefront of transforming creativity and brand solutions with a constant evolution of offerings and relevance in today’s fast changing marketing landscape. In 2022, Grey has been named Ad Age’s Comeback Agency of the Year in recognition of its creative and business performance. www.grey.com

Source: CMI Media Group and Compas