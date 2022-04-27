CMI Media Group Announces Inclusive Media Practice

PHILADELPHIA, PA – April 27, 2022 – Healthcare media planning powerhouse CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), has launched an Inclusive Media Center of Excellence to be a catalyst for change, strategically driving investment in underserved audiences, providing equitable coverage and access to information to support their healthcare journeys. The inclusive media COE is dedicated to healthcare.

The CMI Media Group approach to inclusive media has been in development for over two years as the organization honed an approach that would resonate with all healthcare audiences, including patients, caregivers and healthcare professionals. It includes audience intelligence, message resonation, partner selection and pull-through via an omnichannel approach.

“Healthcare media deserves a more human campaign,” explained Justin Freid, Chief Media & Innovation Officer. “There is criticality to reaching audiences in the way they want to be reached. Marketing methods of reaching people are more advanced than ever, and the approach and messaging needs to likewise evolve to be inclusive of individuals’ cultures and preferences. We are having intention-based strategic conversations with clients where inclusivity is a main point, not an afterthought.”

Healthcare companies looking to deliver better outcomes for patients and clients and gain a deeper understanding of their target audiences and their health journeys can get started with the CMI Media Group Inclusive Media Center of Excellence.

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients.