CMI Media Group announces support of inaugural Blackweek conference

PHILADELPHIA, PA – August 7, 2024 – Strategic media healthcare agency CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), is proud to announce that they have signed on as sponsors in support of Blackweek, a new economic forum and marketing conference created to disrupt the current conversation around diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I). Launching this October 15-18 in New York City, Blackweek empowers diverse and non-diverse professionals with information, ideas, and insights to find common ground in their mutual pursuit of the immense economic impact that lies within diverse communities and their respective influence on global commerce.

“Blackweek offers a constructive and provocative forum for not only discussing issues important to DE&I but also taking action,” said Egbavwe Pela, Group Senior Vice President, Engagement Strategy, and Inclusive Media Center of Excellence Lead, CMI Media Group. “We are proud to stand alongside other game-changing organizations that are committed to making a difference.” Pela will be speaking on a panel at the event.

Monique Nelson, Executive Chair of UniWorld Group and co-founder of Blackweek, stated, “Blackweek is a pivotal platform for fostering meaningful dialogue on DE&I in our industry. CMI Media Group’s involvement exemplifies how leading organizations can drive tangible change. This partnership amplifies our mission to champion diverse voices and accelerate both economic and social progress.”

Diversity, equity, and inclusion is a major focus at CMI Media Group which is why the agency launched their Inclusive Media offering, leveraging its position and capabilities in bringing diversity, equity, and inclusivity to media. Additionally, the agency’s unique model is such that every job description includes DE&I responsibilities, with some employees owning specific program management roles. In addition, the agency has established eight Employee Resource Groups to further embrace equity and inclusion.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group’s core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world’s top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry’s best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers

About Blackweek

Blackweek will take place live in New York City from October 15-18, 2024. This pioneering event will focus on the economic power, potential, and influence of Black and diverse consumers, with a mission to disrupt and reconstruct the advertising and media industries. Featuring dynamic keynotes, panels, and fireside chats, the conference will convene industry leaders, decision-makers, and multicultural professionals to dissect current practices and explore effective solutions. By bringing tough conversations to the main stage, it will drive actionable insights and set the stage for transformative change. For more information, visit https://www.blackweek.co/ or contact [email protected].

Source: CMI Media Group