CMI Media Group appointed by two top US pharmaceutical companies as omnichannel DTC & HCP media planning and buying AOR

CMI Media Group, a leading global healthcare media strategy, planning, innovation and buying agency and part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), announced it has been chosen by two top global pharmaceutical companies as Agency of Record, with a focus on providing audience-led, insights-driven DTC and HCP media, omni-channel and analytics services. In both assignments, CMI Media Group will handle the companies’ US DTC and HCP omnichannel media planning and buying. The agency is tasked with developing media plans targeting both doctors and patients/consumers.

CMI Media Group delivers high ROI media performance and precision solutions to clients, fueled by talent, data, technology and amplification of creative. The company’s data-focused capabilities and omnichannel approach in action – dubbed “omnidynamic” by the CMI Media Group – have led to significant growth and success. In 2021 and 2022, the organization was recognized by Adweek as one of the fastest-growing agencies in the world.

“The pitches we’ve been involved in are with highly competitive, exciting clients. What put us in the winner’s seat is our ability to work in very precise marketing,” said Joe Warren, EVP, Growth. “In healthcare, today it’s more important than ever to engage healthcare professionals and patients with the information they need where and when they want it, and we are able to deliver on those capabilities for our clients. We are breaking paradigms in how data is used.”

Two of the company’s cutting edge and proprietary technologies helped propel them to both wins. Empower ™, the company’s integrated planning platform, is the health industry’s first and only end-to-end planning platform that enables continuous and personalized “insight to action” at scale. Empower allows CMI Media Group to close the loop on integrated DTC/HCP audience planning, messaging and outreach, making every campaign more effective. The platform offers cross-audience customer universe identification, segmentation, media planning, activation, measurement and on-going people-based optimization.

In addition to Empower, CMI Media Group’s PROACT™, which stands for Personalized & Responsive Omni-Channel Automated Customer Targeted, is the first and industry-leading healthcare media orchestration and automation platform, to get from data to insights to actions immediately. PROACT is the clear market leader with more active partners than any other platform and the flexibility and history to support every omnidynamic use case.

The successes are part of a winning streak that has led the company to remarkable YOY growth.

CMI Media Group is WPP’s leading healthcare media specialist. The company has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world’s game changers in pharma and life sciences.

