CMI Media Group Appoints Melissa Barnhart as Chief Client Officer, Leading New Customer Excellence Pillar

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA – March 7, 2022 – CMI Media Group, a leading media strategy, planning, innovation and buying agency for the nation’s top healthcare companies and part of WPP, announced the creation of a Customer Excellence group, which will centralize and harmonize all aspects of each account to unite the company’s customer centric vision. It will be led by Melissa Barnhart, who has been appointed to the role of Chief Client Officer.

This comes as the latest advancement to support the company’s multi-year track record of growth. The company has been recognized twice recently as one of Adweek’s Fastest Growing Companies.

Melissa will be responsible for the oversight of our client accounts. Key areas of focus for the Customer Excellence group will be strategic thought leadership, customer satisfaction and responsibility for developing indispensable partnerships. “We are known for excellence in client service, largely because of the impact Melissa has had in her many years with us, leading top healthcare accounts and mentoring her colleagues. Her leadership and vision will help us maintain the highest standards as we continue our upward trajectory of growth,” said Dr. Susan Dorfman, CEO and President, CMI Media Group.

Barnhart has recently been recognized as a leader in the healthcare marketing industry by both PharmaVOICE 100 Most Inspiring People and LifeSci Top Industry Leaders Award. Previous to this role, she led CMI Media Group’s gain-share media programs, resulting in $40 million incremental revenue for a top 10 pharma client. She also led the integration of U.S. and ex-US omni-channel HCP media for a top five pharma client’s oncology portfolio, identifying areas of efficiencies across multiple regions, and oversaw the integration of a strategic planning methodology across 30-plus clients, using CMI Media Group’s ADAPT — (audience driven agile planning and targeting) methodology for all media activity. Barnhart reports to Chief Operating Officer Eugene Lee and Chief Executive Officer and President Susan Dorfman.

CMI Media Group is WPP’s leading healthcare media specialist. The company has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world’s game changers in pharma and life sciences.

Those looking to join the CMI Media Group team can visit the company’s career page for more information and a link to apply: https://cmimediagroup.com/careers/

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group’s core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world’s top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry’s best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers