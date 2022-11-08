CMI Media Group bolsters innovative capabilities with audience intelligence group for pharma and healthcare clients

PHILADELPHIA, PA –CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), has evolved its Audience Intelligence practice to holistically connect audience strategy, marketing/ad research, social intelligence, and data insights further enabling always on-intelligence that drives dynamic content, media-mix optimization and deeper engagements. With a focus on driving clients towards where innovation and data intersect, this forward-thinking mentality will continue to position the company as the leader in precisely human insight and activation. The company has made several key hires and promotions to support the practice.

“Our industry often talks about improving patient outcomes and in evolving our Audience Intelligence group we’ve been able to walk the walk. By ensuring every decision is driven by human insights from the start, we can help our clients to provide their patients and HCPs with what they need and want, often before they themselves recognize that need. We’re reaching the holy grail,” said Julie Hurvitz Aliaga, EVP, Innovation, Content and Partnerships. The evolution of stand-alone departments into one holistic group with strategic leadership sends innovation to the forefront by bringing real-time social and attitudinal data together.

Leading the practice is Liz McShea in the role of Group VP, Audience Intelligence. McShea has deep experience in research and social intelligence, having worked on the vendor side at ListenLogic, and later took her passion and skills for research and healthcare to AstraZeneca, where she was instrumental in building their social intelligence practice, a first for the organization. Now with CMI Media Group, McShea is taking all her knowledge of the vendor and client spaces to move research forward for clients. With McShea’s leadership and vast knowledge of the media landscape, the organization will be able to ensure research leads to media KPIs and keeps media outcomes top of mind.

Joining McShea in leadership is Rick Johnson, who will focus on Market Research and Social Intelligence team management as VP, Intelligence Solutions. In his role, Johnson will ensure the Market Research and Social Intelligence teams continue to deliver opportunities leveraging the organization’s best-in-class tools, such as CheckUp and Media Vitals(TM) research, which have become the gold standard for strategic healthcare audience insights and implementation of innovative approaches. Previously with Aetna/CVS Health, Johnson will continue to expand opportunities for the organization and connect the Market Research to Social Intelligence pillars more closely, threading the needle between research and social data. Rounding out leadership in the group is Fabian Henault, VP, Market Research. As a trusted leader since 2020, Henault will continue to leverage his expansive knowledge and expertise in every aspect of research important to clients to ensure insightful and impactful deliverables.

“Our Audience Intelligence Practice brings unmatched human-centered capabilities to our healthcare clients and enables them to truly put their patients and HCPs at the center at the center of everything they do, while delivering on health and business KPIs,” said Dr. Susan Dorfman, President and CEO, CMI Media Group.

About CMI Media Group

Source: CMI Media Group