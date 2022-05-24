CMI Media Group Elevates Analytics and Insights Unit with Key Promotions and Enhanced Efficiency Approach

PHILADELPHIA, PA – May 24, 2022 – Media strategy powerhouse CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), announced marked success in growth and efficiencies within its Analytics and Insights unit. As part of an overall agency initiative to improve all aspects of business to continue a multi-year strong trajectory of growth, the department recognized 28 employees with promotions and collaborated across the agency to identify new opportunities to be efficient and provide even better outcomes for clients. This includes diving deeper into utilizing machine learning for more effective marketing outcomes.

“Taking both a figurative and literal analytical approach to the past two years, we’ve learned quite a bit about the positive impact of working differently. Our teams have risen to the challenge of setting aside previous ways of working and improving in every aspect of our business. This shows in the growth of our staff and in the deliverables we’ve been producing for our clients,” said Paul Kallukaran, Chief Analytics & Insights Officer.

One elevation of note is that of Selamawit Gilagaber to Executive Vice President, Customer Insights. Previously holding the Senior VP, Business Insights role, Gilagaber brings over 22 years of analytical experience and is known for ensuring clients receive a seamless, best-in-class deliverable. She has been critical in guiding CMI Media Group and its clients in innovation in analytics. In this new role, Gilagaber will partner with Kallukaran to lead the overall vision for analytics and operate as the go-to insights expert for the clients and account teams.

A major impact Gilagaber and her team have had on CMI Media Group clients is with Empower, which is the industry’s first solution offering the ability to integrate HCP and DTC audience selection, planning and analysis. She was responsible for this integration, gathering insights about target audiences and campaign performance which has never been more readily available and useful in driving business performance. The Empower ™ platform was launched in 2012, and recognized in 2020 as a top innovation of the year by PM360. The proprietary platform evolved from its original form, ByDoctor®, created in 2002. Empower™ is the health industry’s first and only modular insights, planning, activation, and measurement platform that enables continuous personalization at scale. Empower allows CMI Media Group to close the loop on integrated consumer/HCP audience planning, messaging and outreach, making every campaign more effective.

CMI Media Group is WPP’s leading healthcare media specialist. The company has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world’s game changers in pharma and life sciences.

Those looking to join the CMI Media Group team can visit the company’s career page: https://cmimediagroup.com/careers/.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group’s core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world’s top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry’s best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers