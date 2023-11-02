CMI Media Group hires Danielle Koffer as executive vice president, group client director

PHILADELPHIA – November 2, 2023 – CMI Media Group, a leading global healthcare media strategy, planning, innovation and buying agency and part of WPP (NYSE: WPP), announced it has hired Danielle Koffer as Executive Vice President, Group Client Director. Koffer has deep experience in strategic brand development to consumer audiences, including healthcare, retail and CPG. This highly valuable experience will bolster CMI Media Group’s patient/consumer offerings with a complement to their healthcare provider offerings. Her strategic vision will help the company continue to deliver on excellence in meaningful connections with key audiences for their healthcare clients.

Koffer’s areas of focus will be strategic management of accounts, enabling client and brand success in times of transformation. She is bringing her expertise from both client and agency side, connecting multiple partners and agencies to help clients deliver on their strategic marketing road map and achieve positive business outcomes. She will also be mentoring and driving her team to ensure each member is supported in bringing clients strategic solutions.

Koffer brings a wealth of experience and proven record of accomplishments and success in the healthcare marketing industry and beyond. With a distinguished career spanning over 20 years, she has held various leadership positions at prominent companies and has consistently demonstrated exceptional vision, strategic acumen, and a passion for driving innovation.

“We have wanted Danielle to be part of our team for some time now and her outstanding leadership and expertise will be invaluable in guiding us through our next phase of growth and development,” said Melissa Barnhart, Chief Client Officer of CMI Media Group.

“This is a company with a remarkable history of making a positive impact in healthcare marketing, and I look forward to using my skills and experience to support the clients that transform lives,” said Koffer.

Danielle has been recognized by the industry with several awards including Cynopsis’s Top Women in Media, Industrialist’s Next 50. She most recently served as Chief Client Officer at WPP’s Mindshare, where she was able to collaborate with CMI Media Group leadership on behalf of clients. Prior to that role she spent three years at Colgate Palmolive as VP, Global Marketing Communications, creating a future-proofed approach to transformative marketing.

CMI Media Group is WPP’s leading healthcare media specialist. The company has brought many firsts to healthcare marketing as the leading healthcare-focused media buying and planning resource to the world’s game changers in pharma and life sciences.

