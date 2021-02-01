CMI Rebrands to CMI Media Group and Introduces Expanding Capabilities and Value Proposition in Response to Accelerated and Continued Growth

In response to vast changes in the healthcare landscape, the agency’s accelerated growth and expanding market possibilities, CMI Media, WPP’s consumer & HCP performance media powerhouse for the nation’s top health, wellness and pharmaceutical companies, today unveiled an extensive rebranding and solution offering. As CMI Media Group, the agency has greatly expanded its media/NPP suite of B2C and B2B offerings and expertise – with a new tagline: “realizing healthcare’s possibilities.”

Healthcare inequities, digital-first consumption, ecommerce, drones, mobility, connected homes and devices, telemedicine, AI-enabled devices, remote monitoring and EHRs are just a few concrete examples of digital transformation in healthcare, fueled globally by the pandemic, which are completely reshaping how and where consumers and healthcare professionals consume information and make decisions. These shifts have re-engineered the way patients and providers interact with one another, and with healthcare manufacturers – drastically shifting the criticality of access to information and how/where decisions are made about treatment plans and health outcomes. This transformation is a key driver for change in reimagining the possibilities of healthcare. Health information access, education, and equality have never been more important – and truly impactful change has never been more possible. The agency’s investments will further the possibilities in healthcare, reinforcing their continued and future-forward commitment to the business of healthcare communication as well as the people, innovation, technology and data resources necessary to propel business results and transformational growth initiatives for the healthcare/life sciences industry and clients.

“CMI Media Group has been the driving force in enabling health information access and client business growth with disruptive innovation since its inception over 30 years ago. Our mission and goals are bold, audacious, and future forward. We were using big data, agile development and precision marketing when they were foreign concepts to the media industry. We continue to push the envelope and align our goals to delivering exponential and transformative growth to the brands and clients we serve, while serving patients and other healthcare stakeholders by enabling access to critical health information and support. That is our indispensability factor, and to do that, we need to understand not only the media and healthcare business of today but more so envision, prepare for and build alternatives for the future. This requires continuous self-reflection, industry engagement, learning, agility and investment. CMI Media Group is a reflection of that continued evolution, as the agency continues to push boundaries in healthcare, with newly added innovation, expertise and solutions powered by our ongoing commitment to operational excellence, transparency and client growth. This is the core of who we are, all we do and how we show up,” said President Susan Dorfman.

“It’s been an incredible year of success for us, after many years of success, and we’re excited to keep that momentum going with new branding and an expanding solution suite that that allows us to further drive business results and accountability for the business growth of our clients. Fortunately, these investment decisions are driven by our commitment to growth and evolution,” adds CEO Stan Woodland.

Over the last five years CMI Media Group has had >20% YOY growth, including a record breaking nine RFP wins in 2020. The agency grew staff by over 37% in 2020. The agency was named to Adweek’s first global list of 100 fastest-growing agencies in 2019, was named a most innovative company by PM360 in 2020 and named to MM+M’s list of top workplaces in 2020. CMI Media Group invests significantly in the learning and development of each employee, with job training and development plans tailored to their career path with benefits and initiatives that enrich and support the “one dream, one team” company culture.

CMI Media Group continues to partner with buying and ad operations provider Compas, which remains a stand-alone company and will launch expanded core services in the coming year.

“The catalyst for our growth has been in our unrelenting need to never stop improving. Entrepreneurship lives and breathes within our people and walls. The new brand is a representation of the growth that has led us to be the leaders in healthcare marketing and sets us up for continued growth through expansion into sales force led omnichannel marketing, SaaS technologies and expansion into multicultural creative and content partnerships,” concludes Chief Growth and Innovation Officer Justin Freid.

