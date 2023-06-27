Coefficient Health adds healthcare and digital agency veteran Jennifer Freiling to its leadership team

Coefficient Health today announced a key hire for its senior leadership team. Jennifer Freiling, an innovative leader with over 17 years of healthcare marketing and business strategy experience, joins the agency as VP, Group Account Director. With this move, Coefficient Health enhances its multidimensional service model with a digital and data-driven leader.

Jennifer is a seasoned industry veteran with an in-depth focus on delivering digital-first brand experiences driven by strategic insight. Throughout her career, she has worked both agency and client side across several high-profile health brands covering a wide array of business models and disease states, offering a diversity of expertise that aligns well to Coefficient Health’s goals for growth and business development. Most recently, Jennifer served as the VP of Marketing and Commercial Operations at a liquid-biopsy-based startup where she led commercial and marketing activity for their AI-enabled precision medicine platform and helped establish their COVID-19 vertical, driving company growth to a revenue positive position.

“I’m highly motivated by insight- and data-led marketing strategies that can solve client business challenges and meet the needs of the healthcare professionals and patients we ultimately serve,” said Jennifer. “I’m looking forward to joining a team with a strategy-first mindset for creative and transformative solutions, delivering fuller brand experiences that change beliefs and behaviors.”

“Jennifer brings a wealth of experience, a phenomenal track record of success, and new ideas that will continue to propel us in an exciting direction,” said Coefficient Health Founding Partner Frank Nestola. “Having her join us is very much in line with our ideal talent profile and vision for bringing together a diverse group of multidisciplinary individuals.”

Source: Coefficient Health