Coefficient Health adds leadership team members

(NY, NY) – (March 5, 2024) – Today, Coefficient Health, LLC., announced the appointment of Alli Nawara to their leadership team as Vice President, Group Account Director. This strategic hire continues to underscore Coefficient Health’s rapid growth and ongoing commitment to providing clients with the highest level of service and expertise in navigating the ever-evolving healthcare landscape.

A strategist at heart, with a passion for using data and insights to develop effective marketing strategies, Alli brings over 15 years of experience in marketing and advertising for the health and life sciences industries. As both a client and strategy lead, her proven track record of success in building collaborative relationships and delivering impactful results will be instrumental in driving growth for Coefficient Health and its clients.

“I’m excited to bring my strategic and client service expertise to Coefficient Health, a company that champions multi-dimensional talent and rejects the outdated, siloed agency model. I believe that this unique approach will help clients unlock broader business opportunities and cultivate a dynamic internal environment where diverse perspectives drive exceptional outcomes,” said Nawara.

Added Founding Partner Frank Nestola, “We are thrilled to welcome Alli to our team. Her extensive experience, combined with her strategic vision and leadership qualities, will be invaluable as we empower healthcare brands to achieve their full potential.”

The agency also announced the hiring of Mike McKeever to lead its creative operations. The GSW and Area 23 alum has more than 25 years of advertising experience, the last 18 in healthcare where he has created award winning creative campaigns for clients.

Over the past two decades, Mike has worked across a multitude of therapeutic categories ranging from rheumatology to oncology, respiratory to infectious disease. Creating strategically driven, innovative, multi-channel campaigns for professionals, patients and consumers, Mike has worked on all types of brands ranging from blockbusters to rare and ultra-rare diseases.

“In the highly saturated world of healthcare marketing, it’s imperative that creative work, in addition to having a strong strategic and scientific foundation, needs to be unexpected. It needs to have stopping power. If the work doesn’t have that then we’ve failed at job #1 as agency partners. What excites me so much about joining a dynamic young agency like Coefficient Health is the opportunity to partner with this amazing collection of dedicated, multi-talented people who are committed to redefining the idea of what an agency is, and how it services the needs of its clients,” said Mike.

“We are excited to welcome Mike as we continue to push the boundaries of healthcare marketing,” said Founding Partner Dave Miller. “He has the challenger mindset, the creative eye, and the leadership experience that aligns perfectly with our vision to build bold brands and that make a genuine difference in people’s lives. And his passion for innovative storytelling will be invaluable in driving creative strategies that resonate with our clients and their audiences.”

About Coeﬃcient Health

Based in New York City, Coeﬃcient Health is a full-service agency team designed to be more like the commercial and medical leaders we partner with. In the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, we understand that driving change eﬀectively requires expertise in more areas than ever, and the ability to integrate that knowledge across teams. Our multidimensional talent has diverse capabilities and experiences at every level. Acting as a complement, we challenge your thinking, translate your vision, and execute with innovation and excellence to help you multiply your eﬀorts. As your organization and brands evolve, we scale to provide the support you need from pre-commercial through LOE.

Source: Coefficient Health