Coefficient Health expands globally by creating alliance with nitro digital and Galapagos Tokyo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ — Coefficient Health, an independent full-service healthcare advertising agency that was launched earlier this year with the purpose of being more like the commercial leaders it serves, continues to exponentially grow with the formation of a global partnership. Coefficient Health, along with nitro digital (based in the UK), and Galapagos Tokyo (based in Japan), are proud to announce a global alliance to bring their unique services across key global markets.

“This goes beyond a geographic collaboration,” said Frank Nestola, Founding Partner at Coefficient Health. “It’s a partnership with like-minded, agile, responsive, and innovative agencies who saw the opportunity to collaborate to address clients’ needs across local markets. Both nitro digital and Galapagos share our vision.” Andy Stafford, CEO, nitro digital, added “Clients of all shapes and sizes want partners who have the ability to bring relevant local customer insights, digital innovation, and high-impact customer engagement on a global scale, while still providing regionally specific capabilities and customization.”

Jon Hussey, Principal, Galapagos Tokyo, noted, “This alliance allows all of us to share our deep experience in specific markets, and bring greater value to all our global clients. The partnership provides a launch pad in both the EU and Asia for future expansion into other major markets in these key regions.”

About Coefficient Health

Based in New York City, Coefficient Health is a full-service agency team designed to be more like the commercial leaders we partner with. In the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, we understand that driving change effectively requires expertise in more areas than ever and the ability to integrate that knowledge across teams. Our multidimensional talent has diverse capabilities and experiences at every level. Acting as a complement, we challenge your thinking, translate your vision, and execute with innovation and excellence to help you multiply your efforts. As your organization and brands evolve, we scale to provide the support you need from pre-commercial to LOE. At Coefficient Health, we solve for you. So together, we can solve for more.

About nitro digital

nitro digital is a leading independent European ‘digital for health’ agency, established in 2008. With global reach and experience in digital strategy, communications, and technology, nitro is dedicated to the pharma life sciences industry to reach, inform, and engage audiences so they can live better, healthier lives. From research and strategy through implementation across Europe, nitro is experienced in working with global clients and their agencies to ‘translate’ medical and commercial strategy and tactics into approaches that are fit for purpose for the European and individual European and UK markets through an experienced medical, strategic, reative and marketing team.

About Galapagos Tokyo

Galapagos Tokyo is an independent healthcare agency based in Tokyo, Japan and established in 2016. Our motto “人生と響きあうヘルスケア” (Healthcare that Resonates with Life) reflects our commitment to leveraging healthcare not just to treat disease but more broadly to improve the health and well-being of people in every aspect of their lives. Our team has an average of 15+ years of experience in healthcare, including research, strategy, creative and digital campaign development. This experience coupled with a deep understanding of the Japanese market allows us to not only create campaigns that effectively address local Japanese needs, but also to support the transcreation of global campaigns in a way that maximizes their effectiveness in the unique Japanese market.

