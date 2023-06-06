Coefficient Health expands senior talent with Kim Varady as executive creative director

Today, Coefficient Health announced a key hire to lead its creative team. Kim Varady, an award-winning creative veteran with 20+ years experience in healthcare, joins the agency as Executive Creative Director. Most recently, Kim held a creative leadership role at Klick Health where she helped expand innovation and experience in creative to drive greater value for brands across categories including asthma, animal health, oncology, vaccines, rare disease, and more. Previously, Kim gained accolades for her strategically-grounded creative work with Publicis and IPG networks.

“Coefficient Health is guided by the idea that individuals can and should be multifaceted in their thinking to deliver better, more integrated omnichannel brand experiences. Great creative comes from a deep and connected understanding of science, strategy, and engagement. It’s not every day you come across this type of opportunity to play outside the lines of where brand experience begins and ends,” said Kim.

Founding Partner Dave Miller added, “Kim makes so much sense for Coefficient Health, because we believe that people with diverse profiles help elevate the excellence of our work. With her extensive experience across therapeutic categories, creative disciplines, and unique audiences, Kim’s background is in exact alignment with that ethos. Bringing her onto the team will only help advance our ability to bring the most impactful, integrated creative solutions to our clients.”

“We see leaders in pharma looking for ideas that stand out in every dimension—from inspiration to powerful storytelling to holistic experience,” Kim said. “And that’s why I’m excited to lead a team that delivers more integrated creative service to commercial leaders.”

About Coefficient Health

Based in New York City, Coefficient Health is a full-service agency team designed to be more like the commercial leaders we partner with. In the pharmaceutical and biotech industries, we understand that driving change effectively requires expertise in more areas than ever, and the ability to integrate that knowledge across teams. Our multidimensional talent has diverse capabilities and experiences at every level. Acting as a complement, we challenge your thinking, translate your vision, and execute with innovation and excellence to help you multiply your efforts. As your organization and brands evolve, we scale to provide the support you need from pre-commercial through LOE. At Coefficient Health, we solve for you. So together, we can solve for more.

Source: Coefficient Health