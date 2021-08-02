Combining AstraZeneca and mRNA COVID-19 vaccines is effective – Danish study

COPENHAGEN, Aug 2 (Reuters) – Combining AstraZeneca’s (AZN.L) COVID-19 vaccine with a second dose from either Pfizer-BioNTech (PFE.N), (22UAy.DE) or Moderna’s (MRNA.O) jab provides “good protection”, Denmark’s State Serum Institute said on Monday.

A growing number of countries are looking at switching to different COVID-19 vaccines for second doses, a measure particularly necessary in Denmark after health authorities discontinued inoculations with AstraZeneca’s vaccine in April over rare side-effect concerns. read more

More than 144,000 Danes, mostly frontline personnel in the health sector and the elderly, received their first jab with AstraZeneca’s vaccine but were subsequently vaccinated with either Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna’s shots.

“The study shows that fourteen days after a combined vaccination program, the risk of infection with SARS-CoV-2 is reduced by 88% compared to unvaccinated individuals,” the State Serum Institute (SSI) said.