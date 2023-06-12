Comments invited: use social media to build trust

By Maria Fontanazza | [email protected]

Most of us engage with social media at least once day. I am being pretty conservative as I write that statement. On a global scale, a person spends an average of 2.25 hours a day on social media, according to Backlinko. And for those of us who work in media or healthcare communications, we are on and off social media all day, pretty much every day. On this professional scale, we use social media to educate and engage with our audience.

I recently spoke with Justin Chase, executive vice president of media at EVERSANA INTOUCH, about trends in social media, and how healthcare communicators can leverage different platforms to build stronger relationships with patients and HCPs. He also expressed his concern over limiting comments on social media and the important of involving yourself in the conversations with your target audience.

“I’ve worked in media for 22 years and in pharma for 20 of those years. I launched the Gilenya social ecosystem in 2010, and it was the first social experience ecosystem. It was more than one platform; it was multiple connected platforms that encouraged and invited bilateral dialogue. It was the first platform in the history of pharma where you could engage directly with the brand on social media, so it was a big deal at the time,” Chase says. “One of the challenges, or trepidation now – especially when you see how much an errant comment or negative tweet can move a market – is there’s a very conservative approach to inviting comments on social platforms. I’ve seen many clients revert to creating a social presence but then turning commenting off. I think that is a major mistake because no matter what, if you’ve successfully commercialized a clinical asset, then there are going to be people commenting about you and your brand. Earlier on it’s investors, analysts, and the media, post-launch it’s patients, caregivers, HCPs, and also the media. Don’t you want to be involved in that conversation to help shape the narrative? Some of these brands are choosing not to because of this extreme degree of conservatism. The best way to correct misinformation is with science and data; if you turn comments off and choose not to engage at all, you miss an opportunity to ensure for accuracy in the flow of information around your brand. You are also sending a message to patients, caregivers, and HCPs that although you choose to play on their platforms (that is, you are meeting them where they are), you are also choosing not to play by their rules.”

Chase also offered some recommendations about the strategies that marketers should be using to build trust and positive relationships between clients, patients, and healthcare providers. “Omnichannel is everything everybody is talking about right now. You put your patient or HCP at the center of your experience, and then surround them with triggered, dynamic sequential messaging, at scale. This sounds good and it is, but I don’t hear social media being talked about nearly as much as it should be considering the fact that in order to truly provide an omni experience, you do need to engage with people on the platforms they organically engage on – not just owned, promotional channels – and of course social is a key part of this,” he says. “My point is that as you’re building and nurturing your omnichannel experience, social should be at or near the center. Then as you start to build out your first-party database, by the very nature of doing that work you start to create a flywheel, learning more about your patients, which gives you the ability to create more targeted and personalized communications. You’ll also understand their behaviors and mindsets, which will help you to create and shape a social strategy.” I also spoke with Chase about the role of social media in health equity and general social trends in healthcare and pharma marketing. Read the full with Justin Chase.

As for our latest launch on our website and social media, Med Ad News recently introduced Med Ad Studio, a video platform creating exclusive industry content. For those of you who attended the Manny Awards in April, you may have noticed us conducting interviews during the cocktail hour. Those discussions are part of a Med Ad Studio series with ConcentricLife called Full Circle where we delve into a variety of topics with subject matter experts about the values that drive them, leadership engagement, what makes the industry special, and pivotal moments in their careers. You’ve probably seen those videos promoted on social media, and you can view the full interviews at Med Ad Studio. Check them out, and of course, comments invited.