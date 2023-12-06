Company surprises team with epic twist to Secret Santa in ‘The Happiest Holiday Video’

TORONTO, ON/NEW YORK, NY – December 6, 2023 – Here’s a twist to Secret Santa: Using the Slack productivity platform to help give team members the holiday surprise of their lives, as seen in Klick Health’s ‘The Happiest Holiday Video,’ released today on YouTube.

The festive, surprise-and-delight storyline was inspired by Klicksters, who, for years have been responding to fun, random questions on the #Klick-Happy Slack channel. It also sheds light on how the pandemic prompted the company to use the popular office tool for both productivity and positivity as it focuses on brightening people’s workdays and keeping them connected. The three-minute, confetti-filled production takes viewers inside Klick’s New York, Philadelphia, and Toronto offices, and into people’s home offices on Zoom, to bring the Slack posts to life.

With surprises that include everything from going to a Liverpool F.C. match, Broadway show, and box seats at a Toronto Raptors game, to getting a private sushi chef, French lessons, and skydiving and race-car driving experiences, to taking a family trip to Disney World and a personal getaway to Montauk, New York “to enjoy the perfect day–complete with a massage, playtime with cats, and pizza,” the Klicksters react with looks of disbelief, tears, smiles, and lines like “I’m shaking,” “I’m speechless,” and “Is this real?” The video also features user-generated footage filmed by the recipients, as their #Klick-Happy experiences unfold around the world.

“We started our #Klick-Happy channel in keeping with our culture and to help our team get through a really challenging time in the world, and we love how it’s become a daily ritual for Klicksters,” said Chief People Officer Glenn Zujew. “And since our annual holiday video always stars our people, offers a glimpse into our culture, and is all about making people smile, we set out to make this year’s video the happiest one, yet.”

Chief Creative Officer Rich Levy added, “When we combed through the thousands of posts in the channel, we saw so much joy, optimism, and creativity that we knew we had to tell this holiday story. We also knew producing the video would involve a ton of coordination, covert operations, and confetti, but it was all worth it. We hope it makes everyone smile and inspires them to give others happy surprises, too.”

Klick’s holiday videos receive millions of views each year with themes of kindness, empathy, and creativity. In 2021, the company gave hundreds of its team members each a $100 bill with the simple directive to use it to ‘#SpreadJoy and its 2019 ‘Kindness is Contagious’ video won a Webby Award.

Klick’s ‘The Happiest Holiday Video’ can be viewed, liked, and shared on YouTube at with the hashtag #TheHappiestHolidayVideo. To spread even more happiness this holiday season, Klick is contributing to the Make-A-Wish Foundation to support children with critical illnesses.