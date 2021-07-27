Invest in a Higher Level of Purchasing: Compas Unveils New Branding and Approach

CHERRY HILL, NJ – July 27, 2021 – Compas today announced a rebranding that reflects future growth of the organization and expansion of its capabilities. The rebranding is part of an overall growth strategy that includes highlighting the benefits of working with Compas, which include strategic thought leadership and diversity, which have proven to be priorities among healthcare clients.

“We have built a solid reputation as a buying organization, truly being stewards of our clients’ investments, focusing on trust, performance, accountability, and transparency as well as savings,” explained CEO James Woodland. “Our new tagline is ‘Invest in a higher level of purchasing,’ representing our readiness to guide our clients on strategic buying decisions. Our mission is to be recognized as the premier procurement partner for the healthcare industry.”

Compas is a minority owned and operated company certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council (NMSDC) and a member of the Diversity Alliance for Science (DA4S). Diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) has been an important quality of the company since its founding over 30 years ago. Under its new leadership, Compas plans to take on opportunities beyond the scope of media.

This is another milestone in a recent history of enormous growth and strategic moves to position Compas for many years of future growth. In June, Compas announced executive elevations that included the promotion of James Woodland to CEO and elevation of Founder Stan Woodland to Executive Chairman. Former President John Donovan shifted to the newly created position of Chief Business Development Officer, where he focuses on developing and commercializing evolving opportunities for Compas. Nicole Woodland-De Van was promoted to President of Compas.

One unique quality of Compas is in the company’s tradition of returning savings to clients. Over the company’s 32 years, they have returned over a quarter-billion dollars in savings.

Compas has led the industry in many firsts, including the first-ever healthcare programmatic buying solution for professional audiences, AdMission™, and ContentShare™, a proprietary service for the strategic distribution of audience-specific clinical and pharmaceutical client content in both print and digital formats. Both offerings were honored with the PM360 Innovation Award in the year they launched.

Compas has long been recognized as a leader in DE&I, talent retention and employee development. Along with CMI Media Group, they have been recognized as DE&I Champions by MedAdNews and one of the Best Places to Work by MM+M.

About Compas

For over 30 years Compas has been partnering with the industry’s leading media providers, as well as up-and-coming innovators – representing all channels and tactics – positioning them for success with healthcare clients and agencies. As stewards of its clients’ media investments, Compas is committed to enforcing the highest standards of buying execution, effectiveness, transparency and accountability while leveraging its clients’ collective buying power through a consortium that unlocks incremental savings. Compas is certified by the National Minority Supplier Diversity Council as a minority-owned-and-operated business and generates significant Tier 1 and Tier 2 Diverse Spend. Compas has been recognized as one of the industry’s best places to work, offering industry-leading development and retention. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.compasonline.com/careers

